The Ngemi Cia Ruraya Cultural Festival in Seattle, U.S.A. turned out to be a perfect celebration of culture and good music as the festival was held for the first time outside the country with revelers reconnecting with their authentic roots in a bold celebration of cultural pride.

The festival brought together enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the rich Gikuyu heritage in dance and art.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, his spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua who are in Seattle turned up for the event.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at the Ngemi Cia Ruraya Cultural Festival in Seattle

Notable names graced the stage and treated those in attendance to authentic music and traditional rhythms as the aroma of sizzling dishes filling the air.

Gachagua, Karua & Pastor Dorcas take to the dance floor

The music was irresistible with Gachagua and his spouse taking to the dance floor in one of the highlights of the night, with Martha Karua also showing some of her dance moves.

Martha Karua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on the dance floor at the Ngemi Cia Ruraya Cultural Festival in Seattle

The venue was filled to capacity, with organisers leaving nothing to chance in their bid to make it one of the most organised event.

It was a day of great music, impactful conversations and meaningful connections as the revelers interacted with the guests and the stars.

In Photos: Highlights of Ngemi Festival graced by Gachagua & Karua in Seattle

Music is a powerful messaging medium that, over the years, has been effective and efficient. What a memorable evening at the 1st Edition of Ngemi Cia Ruraya held at Saghalie Park, Seattle, Washington.

Accompanied by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, my sister Martha Karua and surrounded by vibrant music and rich cultural heritage, we danced the night away, celebrating our roots and unity.

Samidoh & Muthoni Kirumba's infectious energy

Mugithi sensation Samidoh and radio queen Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba aka Baby Top of Kameme FM brought their A-game on stage, with their infectious energy seeping into the enthusiastic crowd.

Muthoni wa Kirumba aka Baby Top with Samidoh on stage at the Ngemi Cia Ruraya Cultural Festival in Seattle

Ngemi festival & celebration of Gikuyu cultural pride

Founded last year, several editions of Ngemi Festival have been held within the country to celebrate the rich Gikuyu traditions and making it a powerful platform for fostering identity and cultural pride.

Those drawn to the extravaganza are treated to immersive experience of music, art, storytelling, and culinary delights which has seen attendance rise steadily over the months.