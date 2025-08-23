Gachagua’s return: The hits, the misses & tactics from Raila’s grand return

The return of Rigathi Gachagua from the United States of America on Thursday this week was hyped by his allies who planned what they hoped would be a grand return of their political leader and a show of his political might.

Whether it lived up to the expectations of the organiser is a different matter but it is clear that it pales in comparison to similar events in the past.

When it comes to homecoming trust Raila Odinga to pull spectacular ones that live up to expectations, complete with the hype, anxiety and glitz that befits his status in politics.

Gachagua’s team employed a number of tactics previously used by the veteran opposition chief , only that this time the outcome was different.

The hype vs the reality

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua’s allies mobilized supporters across social media to receive him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with some turning up to welcome him home as he made his way out shortly after noon.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua shortly after his arrival into the country on August 21, 2025

Apart from a handful of politicians who turned up to welcome him, the return lacked the glamour that his supporters had hoped for and failed to attract huge crowds that his

The glaring absence of opposition figures including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People's Liberation Front (PLP) leader Martha Karua, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i did not dampen Gachagua’s spirits as he embarked on what was meant to be a road tour across the capital and finally into Kamukunji grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

While DCP’s Cleophas Malala claims that this was a strategic moved informed by the party’s intelligence, their absence watered down a perfect opportunity to project the image of a unifying leader with alliances beyond party and regional lines.

Needless to say, it did not come anywhere close to Odinga’s grand return with political heavyweights at JKIA to receive him.

Having received credible intelligence that they would be barred from accessing the airport, Odinga’s men flew into JKIA on the same day from various places and hang around the airport until his arrival.

The tour across the city was however engulfed in chaos, violence and destruction of property which gave it bad publicity. The planned rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds also failed to take off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoiling the surprise

Even when he was away, Gachagua followed proceedings at home and used his engagements abroad as well as socials to fire salvos and answer politicians back home.

Apart from the fact that he was outside the country at the time, Gachagua remained an active political player.

Consequently, there was nothing much in terms of bold political statements that his followers were looking forward to upon his return as all had already been said.

His tactics sharply contrast one of the biggest homecomings in Kenya’s history, the return of Raila Odinga from the U.S.A.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he was away, Odinga shunned local politics and by the time he was returning, anxiety hung thick in the air as his followers awaited what he would say on the political developments that unfolded as the hashtag #Babawhileyouwereaway trending.

The DCP leader cut short his trip citing pressing issues back home that needed his attention including leading his team in upcoming by-elections.

This was a master move with Gachagua blending in the element of surprise to grasp public attention and being at the centre of it all with curiosity on the weighty matters.

More than two days later, no substantive statement has been issued on any pressing issue nor has any matter of national significance been addressed by the DCP leader.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua shortly after his arrival into the country on August 21, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Things have also been quiet on the by-election front with supporters only receiving the usual criticism of President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza regime that was part of until a few months ago.