Gachagua breaks down his detailed plan to take Ruto to ICC, reveals next steps

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shared a detailed plan to take president William Ruto to the International Crimes Court (ICC) based in Hague.

While addressing Kenyans in Seattle, Washington State, on Friday, the Democracy for Citizens party leader revealed that he has assembled a team that is gathering key evidence that he believes will see Ruto back to the Hague for a second time.

He maintained that as the president, the back stops with Ruto who he accused of overseeing gross violation of human rights and crimes that warrant prosecution at the ICC.

The team is spread across the country and documenting all the atrocities committed by the regime, including killing, displacement of people, abductions among others that have been on the rise under the watch of the President.

I want to confirm that I have put up a team that is documenting all the atrocities, the killings, displacements, disappearances, and abductions taking place in Kenya

We have a team that is putting evidence together to take William Ruto to the ICC at The Hague

Former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing Kenyans in Seattle, Washington State, on Friday.

He did not clarify if the team will also collect evidence and document any crimes that may have been committed when he served as the Deputy President.

Next steps

He explained that once the collection of evidence and documentation is complete, his team will seek to add this onto the 2007 post-election violence case which according to him, was not terminated but was put on hold.

He appealed to Kenyans in the diaspora to join the push, noting that sending Ruto home and holding him accountable for the crimes committed under his watch is the only way to save the country.

That is a battle that I would like to invite you to help in. We have no other recourse to save our country other than sending Ruto home. We must all play a role, you cannot be silent, you must play a role in the liberation of our country.

Gachagua who landed in the U.S. earlier this week has a series of activities lined up as he engages the diaspora community and rallies them behind his bid to send Ruto home.

Gachagua's reflection after engaging Kenyans in Seattle

He shared his reflections on social media after meeting Kenyans in Seattle, noting that he is deeply concerned with the pain every Kenyan has expressed over the direction that the country is heading.

I had an engaging and fruitful deliberation with Kenyans in Seattle, Washington State. I have heard their concerns about our nation and their hope for a better Kenya which we, the DCP Party believe in and share with them like every other Kenyan wishing to be heard.

I am deeply concerned by the pain every Kenyan in every corner of the world has on the direction our beloved Nation is taking. This gives us the greatest impetus to move forward strongly more than ever before to liberate our Nation.