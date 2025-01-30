Presidents Kagame, Ramaphosa in public spat over death of 13 soldiers

The conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has intensified beyond military engagements, as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame exchanged words regarding their respective countries’ involvement in the region.

Ramaphosa, in a formal address to the South African people, mourned the deaths of 13 South African soldiers who were killed in recent fighting in eastern DRC.

He blamed the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the M23 rebel group for escalating attacks against the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and peacekeepers operating under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

In a direct response, Kagame dismissed South Africa’s narrative, accusing Pretoria of misrepresenting their private conversations and spreading deliberate distortions and lies.

He also rejected claims that the M23 was responsible for South African troop casualties, instead asserting that FARDC forces were behind the deadly attack.

The sharp exchange between the two leaders has exposed deep divisions between South Africa and Rwanda, raising further concerns about the long-term implications of the ongoing violence in the eastern DRC.

Ramaphosa: South African Troops Are in the DRC to Support Peace, Not Wage War

Ramaphosa described the security situation in Goma and Sake, where SAMIDRC troops and their counterparts are stationed, as tense, volatile, and unpredictable.

He emphasised that South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC does not constitute a declaration of war against any country.

He insisted that SAMIDRC was deployed under a regional mandate to support peace efforts and ensure the protection of thousands of civilians affected by the prolonged conflict.

“The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates the commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and, ultimately, to create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity,” he added.

Ramaphosa welcomed the recent position adopted by the United Nations Security Council, which called for an immediate end to hostilities, the reversal of M23 territorial expansion, the withdrawal of external forces from the DRC, and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process.

He further emphasszed that the territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected, in accordance with the UN Charter’s principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.

“We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honouring the Luanda Process agreements. We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity,” Ramaphosa concluded.

Kagame: Rwanda Will Not Accept Misinformation and Confrontation

President Paul Kagame issued a strong rebuttal following Ramaphosa’s remarks, accusing South Africa of distorting facts and misrepresenting their private conversations.

“I held two conversations this week with President Ramaphosa on the situation in Eastern DRC, including earlier today. What has been said about these conversations in the media by South African officials and President Ramaphosa himself contains a lot of distortion, deliberate attacks, and even lies,” Kagame stated.

He implied that South Africa was not handling the crisis transparently, questioning why Ramaphosa’s public remarks did not match what they had privately discussed.

“If words can change so much from a conversation to a public statement, it says a lot about how these very important issues are being managed,” Kagame added.

The Rwandan President went on to dispute several key points raised by South Africa:

Kagame rejected claims that the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) is a militia, insisting it is a national army.

He dismissed SAMIDRC as a combat force aligned with FARDC rather than a neutral peacekeeping mission, arguing that its presence disrupted negotiations by replacing the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF).

Kagame also denied that Ramaphosa issued any warnings to Rwanda, claiming instead that he sought logistical support for South African troops.

He further asserted that FARDC, not M23, was responsible for the deaths of South African soldiers.

Kagame concluded that South Africa has no role as a mediator, warning that if Pretoria chooses confrontation, Rwanda is prepared to respond accordingly.