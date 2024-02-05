The sports category has moved to a new website.


From PR powerhouse to beauty empire: List of businesses owned by Cebbie Koks

Lynet Okumu

From public relations to beauty and beyond, Cebbie Koks has built a solid foundation of diverse business ventures that serve as her primary income sources.

Cebbie Koks

Businesswoman Cebbie Koks has demonstrated that anyone can achieve their dreams, regardless of their background or connections.

Beyond being the sister of businesswoman Akothee and the wife of city lawyer Steve Ogolla, Cebbie Koks has shown that determination and hard work are the keys to success.

Her journey from a humble background to becoming a successful businesswoman is both inspiring and commendable.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
READ: Cebbie Koks finally opens up about her relationship with Akothee

Here are the three defining principles that characterise Cebbie's persona: her belief in the value of people over material possessions, her conviction in the power of new beginnings, and her steadfast commitment to achieving her goals.

From her early days at St. Alberts Girls in Ulanda to pursuing an undergraduate degree in communication and public relations at Moi University, Cebbie has always been a firm believer in the power of education.

Her thirst for knowledge led her to further her studies, culminating in a Master's degree in international relations from USIU in 2019.

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

READ: Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

Armed with a solid educational background and a passion for communication, Cebbie ventured into the field of public relations.

She honed her skills working in the governor's press unit department in Migori County. However, her entrepreneurial spirit yearned for more, leading her to establish her own public relations firm.

One of Cebbie's most notable accomplishments is the establishment of a dynamic PR firm.

Under her leadership, the firm has become a platform for nurturing young talents and empowering startups.

Cebbie Koks

Through initiatives like the 'Fungua Nakuja' cohort, a social media management and marketing training program, Cebbie provides guidance and mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive business landscape.

In October 2021, Cebbie expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio with the launch of a nail parlor in Kisumu.

This nail bar offers a range of luxurious services aimed at pampering clients and promoting self-care.

With her marketing it on her social media accounts, the nail parlor has quickly gained popularity among locals and visitors alike

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

READ: Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Building on the success of her nail parlor, Cebbie ventured into the realm of haircare and grooming with the establishment of a salon and barbershop.

Located in Kisumu, the establishment caters to both men and women, offering a wide array of styling services.

This is her third business venture in Kisumu County.

Cebbie Koks
In her latest endeavor, Declutter with Cebbie, she has tapped into the growing trend of sustainable living by providing a platform for individuals to sell their used and unused items.

Recognising the value of pre-loved goods, Cebbie encourages others to embrace the concept of decluttering not only as a means of creating space but also as an opportunity to give new life to items that may hold sentimental or practical value to others.

