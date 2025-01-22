Residents detail final moments of MMUST student who drowned in River Isiukhu

The Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) is mourning the loss of one of its own, Simon Ogendi, a second-year Arts student who tragically drowned in River Isiukhu, Kakamega County.

Efforts to retrieve his body have been ongoing since Sunday, January 19, 2025, leaving his family, friends, and community devastated.

How the tragedy unfolded

A resident of the area, George Lukhalia, shared the events that led to Simon’s drowning.

Speaking to Kongowea TV, Lukhalia explained that Simon joined his friends for their regular Sunday swim.

However, instead of sticking to the section meant for less experienced swimmers, he ventured into a deeper and more dangerous area known as Mwirandeku.

These young men often come here to swim every Sunday. On that day, Simon started at the beginners’ section but was later led by his friends to the deeper section. Someone working nearby asked him if he knew how to swim. While others managed to get out safely, Simon jumped in again, and that’s when things went wrong.

Efforts to rescue him failed as Simon lacked the skills to fight against the strong currents.

“When the water pushed him to the surface, they thought he was fine, but in reality, the water was overpowering him. By the time they went to get help and returned, the water had pulled him under,” he added.

Father’s grief

Simon’s father, Pastor Benson Mogoti, arrived at the river, only to find his son’s clothes neatly placed on the riverbank.

Overcome with emotion, he wiped away tears as he questioned the circumstances that led to his son’s tragic death.

“I saw his trousers and shoes on the ground. I was surprised he jumped into the water and wondered why he was the only one left behind while others were safe,” Pastor Mogoti said, visibly shaken.

Concerns over local diving expertise

The tragedy has raised questions about the availability and competence of divers in the area. Students gathered at the scene alleged that some divers may have located Simon’s body but were withholding it to extort money from his family.

Additionally, the area chief lamented the lack of skilled divers to handle such emergencies. The absence of expert divers has prolonged the recovery efforts, adding to the anguish of Simon’s family and friends.

Local beliefs

The incident has also highlighted local beliefs about drowning victims. Residents believe that a drowned person may appear in a dream to their family, guiding them to their location.

“If the search fails, we wait for the victim to send a dream to their parents to know where to start looking,” a local remarked.