Sabina Chege's Biography: Education, acting, husband, children, & political gambles

Sabina Wanjiru Chege is a Kenyan politician, former television actress, and radio presenter. She served as the Woman Representative for Murang’a County in the National Assembly from 2013 to 2022.

Her journey, marked by resilience and determination, is one of inspiration, having transitioned from a humble background to becoming a key figure in Kenyan politics.

Early life and education

Born in 1978, Sabina Chege grew up in Kinyona Ward, Murang’a County, as the last-born in a family of nine children. S

he attended Mugoiri Girls' High School before proceeding to the University of Nairobi, where she pursued a bachelor's degree in education.

Her thirst for knowledge did not end there. Sabina holds a Master’s degree in Communications and pursued a second Master’s between 2013 and 2017. She is also currently working towards a PhD.

Life as a house help

After completing high school, Sabina found herself working as a househelp in Kayole, Nairobi. Living in a single-room house that cost Sh 1,500 per month, this was her first job.

Despite the challenges, she remained determined to build a better future for herself.

Acting career

While in her first year at university, Sabina landed a role in 'Tausi', a popular Swahili soap opera that aired on KBC from 1995.

She played the role of Rehema, starring alongside Dr Kuria (now Dr Tom Olali), Ashina Kibibi, and the late Siti.

This role introduced her to the world of entertainment and set the stage for her future media career.

Radio career

Between 2002 and 2005, Sabina worked as a presenter at Kameme FM, a Kikuyu-language radio station.

Again, she secured this job while still in university. In 2005, she left Kameme FM and joined Space Africa, a communications firm, where she worked as the regional manager.

In 2007, she joined the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) as the Programmes Controller, overseeing 18 radio stations.

Her experience in the media industry helped her build a strong network and public profile, which later played a role in her political journey.

Surprising role as a video vixen

Sabina also gained attention for her appearance in the music video 'Njata Yakwa' (You Are My Star) by the late Benga musician John De’ Mathew.

Her involvement in the video sparked speculation about a romantic relationship with the musician, a claim she has denied. According to her, the musician was her very close friend.

Entry into politics

Despite often stating that she is not a politician, Sabina’s leadership qualities led her to politics. In 2013, she made her political debut when she was elected as the Woman Representative for Murang’a County under The National Alliance (TNA) party.

During her tenure, she played a crucial role in advocating for women’s and youth empowerment. Before officially joining politics, she was actively involved in community mentorship and charity work through her foundation.

In the 2017 general elections, she was re-elected under the Jubilee Party and was nominated as a Member of Parliament

During her first term, Sabina served as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Education, Research, and Technology.

She was also a member of the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee. After securing re-election in 2017 under the Jubilee Party, she was appointed Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health.

In May 2023, Sabina pledged her support for President William Ruto, which led to her expulsion from the Jubilee Party by former President Uhuru Kenyatta for disloyalty.

Despite the challenges, she has remained active in the political scene, navigating the evolving landscape with resilience.

Philanthropy and mentorship

Sabina is the founder and director of the Sabina Wanjiru Foundation, which focuses on mentorship and student awards.

The foundation collaborates with the National Government Affirmative Action Fund to support youth and education initiatives in Murang’a County.

Personal life

Early marriage and challenges

In a past interview, Sabina revealed that she got married for the first time at the age of 19 before joining university.

She described the relationship as abusive, recalling instances of domestic violence. Eventually, she made the bold decision to leave, vowing never to return.

Sabina later married Mina Gathitu, the former Acting Manager of the Dairy Board, as his second wife.

Their relationship became public during the 2017 General Elections. She has often expressed gratitude for the support her family has provided throughout her career.

They have three children, a boy and two girls.

Legacy and impact

Sabina Chege’s journey from a househelp in Kayole to a respected politician is a show of determination, and leadership.