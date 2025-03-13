Samuel Atandi Biography: Ex-banker replacing Ndindi Nyoro as powerful budget chair

On Wednesday, Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro was ousted as Chairperson of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC).

Removing Ndindi Nyoro is part of a broader realignment within parliamentary committees, targeting MPs perceived as loyal to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This restructuring aims to consolidate support for President William Ruto's administration by appointing allies to key committee positions.

Reports indicate that Nyoro's ouster was influenced by his alleged reluctance to support Gachagua’s impeachment .

Following Nyoro's removal, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi was elected as the new BAC Chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Atandi expressed gratitude to his party leader, Raila Odinga, and the broad-based government for their support. He emphasized his commitment to fiscal responsibility, transparency, and public engagement in the budgetary process

"We have reached this place courtesy of their support, and I thank the broad-based government for the opportunity to serve. I also extend my sincere gratitude to my party leader, Raila Odinga," said Atandi.

Samuel Atandi’s Biography

Samuel Atandi is a seasoned banker, financial expert, and politician who has made a name for himself in both the corporate and political spheres.

His career trajectory showcases his foundation in banking and institutional finance, which he has leveraged in his role as a public servant.

Early Life and Education

Atandi’s educational journey began at Upanda Primary School, where he earned his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 1993.

He later attended Ambira High School from 1994 to 1997, completing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

His academic pursuit culminated at Egerton University , where he studied from 1999 to 2005, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Banking and Financial Career

Before venturing into politics, Atandi built a formidable career in the banking sector, spanning over a decade. His professional journey includes various leadership roles in renowned financial institutions:

2005 – 2006: Began his banking career at Standard Chartered Bank as a Sales Representative, Consumer Banking.

2006 – 2007: Promoted to Sales Manager, SME Banking at Standard Chartered Bank.

2008 – 2009: Joined Bank of Africa (K) as a Relationship Manager, Institutional Banking.

2009 – 2015: Moved to NIC Bank, serving as a Senior Relationship Manager.

2015 – 2017: Rose to the position of Director, Institutional and Transactional Banking at National Bank of Kenya.

Atandi’s experience in institutional banking and financial management positioned him as an expert in economic policies and fiscal matters.

Political Career

In 2017, Samuel Atandi ventured into politics and was elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Alego Usonga.

During his tenure from 2017 to 2022, he actively participated in legislative processes with a keen focus on economic policies, public finance, and national budget oversight.

He was part of the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning.

He was re-elected on an ODM ticket in 2022.

As the head of the crucial budget committee, Atandi is now responsible for overseeing the coordination, control, and monitoring of the national budget, evaluating tax estimates, and reviewing government expenditure plans.

Functions of the budget committee

The Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) is a pivotal standing committee within the National Assembly, established under Standing Order No. 207.

Comprising a chairperson and up to fifty members, the BAC plays a crucial role in the country's public finance management.

The committee investigates, inquires into, and reports on all matters related to coordinating, controlling, and monitoring the national budget. It discusses and reviews budget estimates and makes recommendations to the House.

It examines the Budget Policy Statement presented to the House to ensure alignment with national priorities and fiscal policies. The committee examines bills related to the national budget, including Appropriations Bills, to ensure they meet legislative and budgetary standards.

It is tasked with evaluating tax estimates, economic, and budgetary policies and programs with direct budget outlays to ensure they align with the country's economic goals.