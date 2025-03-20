Susan Nakhumicha makes comeback as Ruto reshuffles the Executive

President William Ruto has instituted major changes in the government structure through Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, reshuffling senior ranks in the Executive and appointing new officials to key state departments and foreign service positions.

The changes announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Thursday, are aimed at enhancing efficiency in governance, and align with the administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

According to the Presidential statement, the reorganisation is intended to harness emerging economic opportunities and address pressing social challenges affecting Kenya’s development.

The adjustments involve promotions, new appointments, and reassignments across government ministries, departments, and diplomatic missions.

Key Promotions and Appointments

Following approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC), the President made the following significant changes:

Mr. Amos Gathecha – Promoted from Principal Secretary for Public Service to Deputy Head of the Public Service within the Executive Office of the President.

Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani – Appointed as Senior Advisor and Member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors .

New Nominations for Principal Secretaries

In line with Article 155(3) of the Constitution, the President nominated the following individuals for appointment as Principal Secretaries:

Dr. Jane Kare Imbunya – State Department for Public Service & Human Capital Development (Ministry of Public Service).

Ms. Regina Akoth Ombam – State Department for Trade (Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry).

Mr. Cyrell Wagunda Odede – State Department for Public Investments & Assets Management (National Treasury & Economic Planning).

Dr. Caroline Wanjiru Karugu – State Department for East African Community Affairs (Ministry of EAC & Regional Development).

Dr. Oluga Fredrick Ouma – State Department for Medical Services (Ministry of Health).

Mr. Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim – State Department for National Government Coordination (Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary).

Ms. Judith Nyair Pareno – Justice, Human Rights & Constitutional Affairs (Office of the Attorney General).

Dr. Bonface Makokha – State Department for Economic Planning (National Treasury & Economic Planning).

Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat – State Department for Science, Research & Innovation (Ministry of Education).

Mr. Stephen Isaboke – State Department for Broadcasting & Telecommunications (Ministry of ICT & Digital Economy).

Mr. Michael Lenasalon – State Department for Devolution (Office of the Deputy President).

Mr. Fikirini Katoi Kahindi Jacobs – State Department for Youth Affairs (Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports).

CPA Carren Ageng’o Achieng – State Department for Children Welfare Services (Ministry of Labour & Social Protection).

Mr. Aden Abdi Millah – State Department for Shipping & Maritime Affairs (Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs).

Reassignments of Principal Secretaries

Under Article 155(4) of the Constitution, the following Principal Secretaries were reassigned to different portfolios:

Prof. Julius Bitok – State Department for Basic Education (Ministry of Education).

Ms. Teresiah Mbaika – State Department for Aviation & Aerospace Development (Ministry of Roads & Transport).

Mr. Ismael Madey – State Department for Special Programmes (Ministry of Public Service & Human Capital Development).

Mr. Harry Kimtai – State Department for Mining (Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs).

Mr. Elijah Mwangi – State Department for Sports (Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports).

Dr. Belio Kipsang – State Department for Immigration & Citizen Services (Ministry of Interior & National Administration).

New Appointments in Foreign Service

Under Article 132(2)(e) of the Constitution, the President nominated new Ambassadors, Consuls-General, and Deputy Heads of Mission in Kenya’s foreign embassies:

Susan Nakhumicha Wafula – Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat, Nairobi.

Mr. James Buyekane Muhati – Consul-General in Guangzhou, China.

Mr. Abdi Dubat Fidhow – Consul-General in Arusha, Tanzania.

Eng. Peter Tum – Ambassador to Kinshasa, DRC.

Mr. Alfred Ombudo K’Ombundo – Deputy Head of Mission in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr. Geoffrey Eyanane Kaituko – Deputy Head of Mission in Rome, Italy.

Next Steps