Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo responds to spy, propaganda software deal allegations

Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, has refuted allegations published in the Daily Nation concerning his alleged involvement in plans to acquire software for government spying and propaganda purposes.

The article, which was published under the headline "Ruto Men Sued Over 'Classified' Spying Software," implicated him and other government officials in a scheme described as "unfounded" and "baseless" by the PS.

In an official statement released on November 26, 2024, Dr. Kiptoo denied ever meeting or interacting with businesswoman Mary Wachuka Maina, the plaintiff in the lawsuit mentioned in the article.

He emphasised that he has no knowledge of the claims or the purported plans to acquire the software described in the report.

Denial of "Confidential Accounts"

Dr. Kiptoo also dismissed the claims that “confidential accounts” within the National Treasury were to be used to fund the alleged scheme.

He stated unequivocally that no such accounts exist and reiterated that Treasury operates under strict legal and regulatory frameworks that prioritise transparency and accountability .

“This is entirely untrue. No such accounts exist, and the operations of the National Treasury are governed by strict legal and regulatory frameworks that ensure transparency and accountability," Kiptoo said in his statement.

Defamation Claims

Expressing his displeasure, the PS took exception to the use of his photograph in connection with what he termed as an unsubstantiated story.

He accused the newspaper of defaming him by implication and creating a false association between himself and the allegations.

"Even the article reportedly confirms that no formal agreement was reached with Ms. Maina, further underscoring the speculative and baseless nature of the claims," Kiptoo added.

Demand for Retraction and Apology

Dr. Kiptoo has demanded an immediate retraction of the story and a public apology for the harm caused to his reputation. He warned that failure to take corrective action would compel him to explore legal remedies to protect his name.

He also called on the media to adhere to the highest journalistic standards outlined in Kenya's Media Council Act and the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism.

Kiptoo emphasised the need for accuracy, fairness, and professionalism in reporting, which he claimed was ignored in this instance.