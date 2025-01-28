VIDEOS: Protestors attack Kenya, France, U.S. and several embassies in DRC

Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Tuesday erupted into chaos as demonstrators attacked and set fire to several embassies, including those of Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Rwanda, the United States, Belgium, and France.

The unrest stems from growing anger over accusations of foreign complicity in the support of M23 rebels, who recently seized the eastern provincial capital, Goma.

Kenya Condemns the Attacks

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’oei, strongly condemned the attacks, including those on Kenya’s embassy.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing siege and attacks on Embassy Premises and personnel in Kinshasa, DRC, including the Kenyan, Ugandan, and South African Embassies, by marauding protesters who are voicing their discontent on the conflict in the Eastern Part of that country. This development is a serious breach of international law, and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible,” Sing’oei said.

He called on Congolese authorities to take immediate action to protect diplomatic missions and reiterated Kenya’s commitment to seeking peace in the region through diplomatic channels.

Kenyan citizens and businesspeople in the DRC have been urged to exercise caution during this volatile period.

The U.S. State Department of Consular Affairs has issued an alert to U.S. citizens and staff.

U.S. citizens have been advised to keep a low profile, limit their movements,and avoid crowds and gatherings.

French Embassy Targeted

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that the French embassy in Kinshasa was attacked by protesters, resulting in a fire that was eventually brought under control.

“These attacks are unacceptable. Everything is being done to ensure the safety of our agents and nationals,” Barrot said.

DRC Government Responds

Congo’s Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya, addressing the nation on television, urged protesters to end the violence and respect diplomatic properties.

“We have every right... to express our anger, but let’s do it peacefully. Let’s not attack the consular infrastructures of countries accredited in Congo,” Muyaya stated.

He later announced that the situation had been brought under control.

The targeting of embassies is a direct violation of international law, which mandates the protection of diplomatic premises and personnel under the Vienna Convention.

The attacks come at a time when tensions in the DRC are at a boiling point due to ongoing violence in the eastern provinces.

Ruto’s call with U.S. France

Hours before the protests, President Ruto held separate discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French President Emmanuel Macron to address the complex challenges in Eastern DRC, including the M23 rebel crisis, and broader peace efforts across Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.

In a call with President Macron, Ruto secured France's commitment to supporting Kenya's interventions in the DRC and the region.

Macron praised Kenya’s leadership in stabilizing East Africa and pledged resources to bolster ongoing efforts.

In a separate call to DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, Secretary Rubio condemned the assault on Goma by the Rwandan-backed M23 and affirmed U.S. respect for the sovereignty of the DRC.

Secretary Rubio and President Tshisekedi agreed on the importance of advancing the Luanda process and the efforts of Angolan President João Lourenço to restart talks between the DRC and Rwanda as soon as possible.

Regional and International Implications

The wave of unrest not only threatens diplomatic relations but also highlights the deep-seated frustrations over the protracted conflict in the eastern DRC.

Kenya, a key player in regional peace initiatives, has called for collective action to resolve the conflict and restore stability.