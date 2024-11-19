Wetangula’s SGR directive for MPs attending East African games

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken a firm stand on cutting costs by mandating that Members of Parliament (MPs) travel via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Mombasa for the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games.

The event is scheduled to take place from December 6 to December 18, 2024, and will see participation from several East African nations.

Wetangula highlighted the importance of prudent spending during a parliamentary session, directing MPs to forgo more expensive travel options in favour of SGR.

I have instructed, and I repeat, that all MPs, including myself, will use the SGR to reduce costs.

Wetangula added that logistical arrangements would be handled by the clerk's office to ensure smooth travel plans for all participants.

The East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games were first introduced in 2009, with the aim of strengthening bonds among legislative assemblies in the region.

This year’s edition will include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia. The rotational nature of the games ensures equal representation and participation across the member states.

Wetangula urged Mombasa County leaders to prepare adequately for the influx of delegates and to ensure a successful event.

We encourage our colleagues in Mombasa to offer a warm welcome and ensure everything is in place for a smooth experience.