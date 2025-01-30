What EAC presidents decided regarding DRC crisis

The East African Community (EAC) Heads of State held the 24th Extraordinary Summit to discuss the ongoing crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Among those in attendance were President William Ruto, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda.

President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC skipped the meeting.

The summit was called at short notice to deliberate on the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC.

Summit Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

The summit addressed the increasing violence in the region, which has resulted in loss of lives, humanitarian crises, and suffering, particularly among women and children.

The leaders called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to allow humanitarian assistance to reach affected communities.

The meeting also expressed concern over escalating attacks on diplomatic missions, embassies, and staff in Kinshasa.

The heads of state urged the DRC government to protect diplomats, lives, and property.

Condolences to Victims and Call for Peace Talks

In a show of solidarity, the summit offered condolences to the families of those affected by the ongoing violence. The leaders further wished a quick recovery to those injured in the conflict.

The heads of state strongly urged the government of the DRC to engage with all stakeholders, including the M23 rebel group and other armed factions, to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Joint EAC-SADC Meeting Proposed

Recognising the involvement of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in eastern DRC, the summit proposed a joint meeting between EAC and SADC leaders to discuss a collective way forward.

President Ruto, who chaired the meeting was mandated to consult with the SADC leadership on convening the meeting in the coming days.

The summit concluded by commending the chairperson for convening the meeting at short notice. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to restore peace and stability in the region.

The ongoing crisis in eastern DRC remains a major concern, with continued conflicts threatening security and economic stability across the region.