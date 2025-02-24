Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati succumbed to complications arising from brain cancer, his family has confirmed.

Chebukati was first diagnosed with a brain tumour, which led to a series of medical procedures.

He underwent surgery in Germany to remove the tumour, but in April 2024, doctors discovered that it had returned, requiring a second operation.

Despite these efforts, his condition worsened towards the end of 2024, leading to multiple hospitalisations.

In February 2025, he was readmitted to a Nairobi hospital, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On February 20, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Following his passing, social media was flooded with speculation that he had been declared "clinically dead" days before his official death.

However, family spokesperson Eric Wafula Nyongesa dismissed these claims, stating that the immediate family was never informed of such a declaration.

Chebukati will be laid to rest on March 8, 2025, at his home in Sabata village near Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.