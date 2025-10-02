Jane Goodall discoveries that changed how we view chimpanzees

Before 1960, the line between humans and animals was absolute.
Humans were toolmakers, innovators, and complex social beings, while animals were driven by simple instinct.
That line was permanently blurred by a then-26-year-old Englishwoman with no scientific degree, armed with little more than a pair of binoculars and extraordinary patience.
Dr Jane Goodall’s work, which began on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in what is now Tanzania, produced discoveries that forced science to reconsider the very definition of humanity, proving that the behaviours we thought made us unique were, in fact, shared by our closest living relatives.
1. Chimpanzees make and use tools
In 1960, Goodall observed chimpanzees modifying twigs to extract termites from mounds, demonstrating manufacture and application of tools, previously attributed only to humans.
This finding indicated cognitive abilities in chimpanzees akin to early human ancestors.
When Jane Goodall telegraphed her mentor, the paleoanthropologist Dr. Louis Leakey, to inform him of her observation, Leakey famously responded: "Now we must redefine tool, redefine Man, or accept chimpanzees as humans."
2. Chimpanzees hunt for meat
Also in 1960, Goodall documented chimpanzees pursuing and consuming bush pigs, colobus monkeys, and other small mammals, proving they are omnivores rather than herbivores.
Groups coordinate hunts, showing strategic planning.
Red colobus monkeys serve as primary prey, with group hunts achieving higher success rates.
3. Chimpanzees engage in warfare
Goodall recorded intergroup conflicts where chimpanzees attack rivals, kill members of their species, and compete for territory, mirroring human territorial disputes.
The Gombe Chimpanzee War from 1974 to 1978 involved one community systematically eliminating another.
4. Chimpanzees form complex family structures
Observations showed strong bonds between mothers and infants, lasting years, alongside sibling relationships.
Female chimpanzees typically emigrate to new groups during adolescence to avoid inbreeding.
5. Chimpanzees experience complex emotions
Goodall noted expressions of joy, sadness, fear, and compassion, such as embracing to console mourning individuals or adopting orphans.
Chimpanzees also display altruism by sharing food with unrelated group members.
6. Chimpanzees have individual personalities
Each chimpanzee displays unique traits, such as shyness or boldness, influencing their interactions and roles in the group.
Subsequent studies applied human personality models like the Big Five to quantify these traits in chimpanzees.
7. Chimpanzees use a variety of vocal communications
Goodall identified distinct calls, including loud warnings for danger, breathy laughter during play, and food-related signals, facilitating group coordination.
Over 30 call types have been documented, each conveying specific information.
8. Chimpanzees build nests nightly
Every evening, chimpanzees construct sleeping platforms from branches and leaves in trees, selecting sturdy materials for safety and comfort.
These nests are built in five to ten minutes and discarded after one use to reduce parasite exposure.
9. Chimpanzees self-medicate with plants
In Gombe, chimpanzees consume specific leaves like Aspilia to treat parasites, indicating knowledge of medicinal properties in their environment.
Aspilia contains compounds with antibiotic effects, confirming targeted self-medication.
10. Chimpanzees commit infanticide and cannibalism
Goodall observed cases where chimpanzees kill and sometimes eat infants, often from rival groups or within their own, revealing darker aspects of social dynamics.
Males may commit infanticide to eliminate non-related offspring and accelerate female reproductive cycles.
11. Chimpanzees maintain social hierarchies
Groups feature dominance structures with alliances and power struggles, where males vie for alpha status through public displays and forming coalitions.
Females maintain separate hierarchies that influence access to resources and group decisions.
These discoveries highlight evolutionary links between chimpanzees and humans, emphasising the need for habitat protection in Tanzania and across East Africa to sustain biodiversity that supports Kenyan ecosystems.
Goodall's legacy includes founding the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to advance conservation worldwide.