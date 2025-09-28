39 dead, 51 injured in India's tragic campaign rally - Here’s all we know

India is reeling from the tragic loss of 39 lives in a stampede at a political rally by renowned Tamil actor Vijay who is eyeing a political seat in the populous country.

The stampede which happened on Saturday, September 27 left another 51 injured after the crowd attending the rally overwhelmed local infrastructure and the organisers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin confirmed that majority of the casualties were men, with nearly half of the survivors receiving intensive treatment.

So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls — while 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are receiving intensive treatment.

Videos taken in the minutes preceding the tragedy show the crowd building up rapidly around a campaign vehicle carrying Vijay.

He is seen throwing bottles of water to his supporters as the crisis unfolded with some fainting in the sweltering heat.

Videos also captured him appealing for calm and order, eventually turning to the police with pleas for help in managing the situation as the crowd became uncontrollable.

Tamil actor Vijay addressing a rally. 39 people died in a stampede at a rally he was addressing on Saturday

He condoled with the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery, adding that he is in deep pain and sorrow.

My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow. I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the tragedy with initial reports attributing a combination of several factors.

Eye-witness accounts corroborated by videos indicate that a crowd that was far much bigger than the organisers had anticipated turned up for the event.

With many people packed along the Karur–Erode highway in the sweltering heat and having waited for the politician whose arrival was delayed, a commotion was inevitable.

An eyewitness who attended the event narrated that the crowd surged forward as soon as Vijay made his way to the event, hoping to get closer to the vehicle carrying him.

This took a drastic turn when floodlights connected to a generator went off, sparking a moment of panic.

Everything was normal until Vijay came to the campaign venue . Suddenly, floodlights connected to a generator turned off… people panicked, and then everyone ran helter-skelter.

Transition from cinema to politics

After resounding success in the Tamil Nandu’s thriving film industry, Vijay announced his entry into politics and launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024.

