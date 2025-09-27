Gachagua’s game plan as IEBC kicks off continuous voter registration

The united opposition has put in place an elaborate plan to make use of the continuous voter registration exercise to set the stage for what they hope will be a resounding victory against President William Ruto at the ballot in 2027.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to commence the exercise on Monday, September 29 with the united opposition keen on getting a head-start in their bid to make Ruto a one-term president.

Alluding to the plan during a church service in Kajiado County on Sunday, Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua urged the youth and the Kenyan middle-class to participate in the upcoming exercise to be eligible to vote in 2027 and tilt the scales in favour of the opposition.

Of interest to the united opposition is the gen Z vote block whose numbers will influence the contest and this was captured in Gachagua’s speech.

United opposition politicians during a church service in Kajiado County on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

The exit of Kasongo (Ruto) will be done at the ballot box. The youth is the hope we have to save this country. The real transformation of our country will be done by the Gen Zs you have done well so far

The middle class in this country have been by standers in elections, they stay at home and wait for Kenyans to vote, when things go wrong like it has gone they are the victims. You cannot stay at home and wait for rest of Kenya to bring meaningful change.

Inside the plan

DCP has assembled a team tasked with mobilising Kenyans to register as voters, with resources allocated for the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branded vehicles that have speakers mounted on them have been assembled to help in mobilizing potential voters, particularly gen Zs to register.

A high-ranking politician from within the party’s rank and file aware of the plan intimated to this writer that mobilisation will be strategic with aspirants focusing on elective areas that the intend to contest for while also reinforcing the ‘wantam’ messaging.

A branded vehicle to be used by DCP to mobilse eligible Kenyans to register as voters

We have a plan to make sure that as many Kenyans as possible register as voters. Our present focus is to have them register while also intensifying our messaging with a view of winning the support of those we can as early as now.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative is largely support by aspirants who want to get a head-start by way of making voters familiar with the elective seats they hope to contest for while also contributing to our 'wantam' course.

Strategic mobilisation

They will work with volunteers, religious leaders, community mobilisers, chiefs and assistant chiefs to ensure that those whose IDs are ready for collection obtain them and proceed to register as voters

We have limited resources compared to our competitors hence we will be relying on volunteers who are mostly found in areas where we have support. For this reason, some may think that we are only focusing on our strongholds but that is not true. We want as many Kenyans as possible to register, including in Sugoi and are confident that we will win them over at the right time.

He is also hopeful that new applications for IDs will be processed swiftly to enable as many Kenyans as possible register for the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Services available during continuous voter registration exercise

The nationwide exercise targets new voters as well as existing ones who wish to change their voting station, with the below four services available to Kenyans.

Voter registration

Correction or update of voter details

Transfer of voter registration to a new electoral area

Verification of voter details

To access the services one will need to meet the requirements of being registered as a voter in Kenya and present themselves with a valid National Identification card or Kenyan passport.

The exercise will however not proceed in areas scheduled to have by-elections.