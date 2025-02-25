History of chapati in Kenya - How it became a staple

Chapati is one of Kenya’s most cherished dishes, enjoyed in homes, restaurants, and street food stalls across the country.



Whether served with beef stew, beans (madondo), or a simple cup of tea, chapati is a staple that brings people together. But how did this flatbread, originally from India, become such an integral part of Kenyan cuisine?

The origins of chapati in Kenya

Chapati was introduced to Kenya in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by Indian labourers brought in by the British colonial government to construct the Kenya-Uganda railway.

As these workers settled in Kenya, they brought their culinary traditions, including roti, a simple, unleavened flatbread that formed a key part of their diet.

Over time, local communities, especially along the Kenyan coast, began adopting the dish.

Unlike the traditional Indian roti, which is dry-cooked on a griddle without oil, Kenyans modified the recipe, incorporating oil or butter to create a richer, softer, and layered version.

This Kenyan adaptation quickly gained popularity, spreading beyond the Indian community into Swahili, Kikuyu, Luo, and Luhya households.

Cultural significance of chapati in Kenya

Chapati holds deep cultural significance in Kenya and is often associated with special occasions.

While ugali is a daily staple in many homes, chapati is typically reserved for celebrations such as Christmas, weddings, and family gatherings.

Its preparation is seen as an act of care and hospitality, with many families ensuring guests are served freshly made chapati as a sign of generosity.

Beyond homes, chapati has also become a key part of Kenya’s street food culture. Many roadside vendors prepare fresh chapati to be sold alongside accompaniments such as beans, eggs, or beef stew.

This has provided an economic opportunity for small-scale food businesses, as chapati remains one of the most in-demand foods across all social classes.

How Kenyan chapati differs from Indian Roti and other flatbreads

Although chapati and Indian roti share common origins, they have distinct differences.

Kenyan chapati is typically made with all-purpose wheat flour, water, salt, and a generous amount of oil or butter, giving it a soft, slightly crispy texture.

In contrast, Indian roti is often made with whole wheat flour and cooked without oil, making it drier and thinner.

Kenyan chapati is also different from other African flatbreads, such as Ethiopian injera, which is fermented and spongy, or Tanzanian and Ugandan Rolex, which is a chapati rolled with eggs and vegetables.

The rich, layered texture of Kenyan chapati makes it a favourite for pairing with stews, vegetables, and even simple spreads like avocado.

Chapati’s enduring popularity in Kenya

Despite its foreign origins, chapati has become a deeply Kenyan dish. Families take pride in perfecting their own chapati recipes, passing down techniques through generations.