Deadly Los Angeles wildfires stretch further east leaving trail of destruction

At least six fires continue to wreak havoc in California with fire fighters working round the clock to contain the fires that have caused damage running into billions.

Although progress has been made in combating the wildfires over the last 24 hours, new evacuation orders and road closures issued over the same period underscore the magnitude of the crisis.

The Palisades fire which swept the largest area has so far stretched further East.

Fire fighters have been stretched with additional resources mobilized to fight Archer fire which was the latest to break out.

Below are the fires currently ravaging Los Angeles.

Palisades fire: 21,596 acres, 8% contained

Eaton fire: 14,117 acres, 3% contained

Kenneth fire: 1,052 acres, 50% contained

Hurst fire: 771 acres, 70% contained

Lidia fire: 395 acres, 98% contained

Archer fire: 19 acres, 0% contained

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton and Palisades fires have so far damaged more than 10,000 structures and has so far spread across more than 36000 acres.

Reacting to the fires, Pope Francis stated that he is “saddened” by the destruction caused by the Los Angeles wildfires and shared his heartfelt condolences to all affected.

His holiness Pope Francis assures you and the communities affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness.

Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of almighty God, his holiness sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss.

Kim Kardashian moves out of LA mansions

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her celebrity family are among those who moved out of their mansions in California with fire fighters working round the clock to put out fires that continue to wreak havoc in the state.