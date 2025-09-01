Haiti mission mourns after deadly crash involving civilians

One officer with the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) and a civilian died on Sunday, 31 August 2025, after a road traffic accident on the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Pèlerin 9.

Eight other MSS officers were injured, three of whom are in serious condition.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:00 pm local time during a recovery operation involving two MaxxPro armoured vehicles, when the towing vehicle developed mechanical issues, according to the MSS.

Injured personnel and civilians were taken to Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville, where the MSS officer and one civilian were pronounced dead.

After initial stabilisation at the Aspen Level 2 field hospital at “LSA 2,” three officers are to be medically evacuated to the Dominican Republic for specialised care, the mission said.

Kenyan officers who are part of the Multinational Special Security Mission in Haiti

The MSS expressed condolences to the bereaved families and sympathy to those injured.

The incident occurred along the steep, winding Route de Kenscoff that climbs southeast from Pétion-Ville into the hills above Port-au-Prince, an artery that has become more vital, and in places perilous, amid ongoing insecurity on other routes.

Community groups and authorities have been working in recent months to keep the corridor passable.

MSS did not immediately release the identities of the victims or further technical details of the mechanical failure.

Lambert Santé is a private hospital located on Rue Lambert in Pétion-Ville, frequently used by patients from the capital’s hillside communes.

The vehicles involved were MaxxPro Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) platforms, a family of heavy, high-clearance armoured trucks designed to protect occupants from blasts and ambushes.

They are commonly used in convoy, patrol, and recovery roles. Manufacturer specifications cite a gross vehicle weight rating of about 53,000 lbs for the long-wheelbase variant, with dedicated troop and ambulance configurations.

The Kenya-led MSS was authorised by the U.N. Security Council to support the Haitian National Police in stabilisation operations against armed gangs, though it is not a U.N. peacekeeping mission per se.

The first contingents deployed in mid-2024, and the force has since expanded its footprint in the greater Port-au-Prince area amid severe resource constraints.

Recent briefings to the Security Council noted that the mission’s troop levels remain below initial targets and that member states are weighing options to strengthen support.

Aspen Medical, an international provider supporting emergency and field medical services in Haiti, has partnered with security actors on casualty evacuation (CASEVAC/MEDEVAC) training and clinical support.

As of Monday, authorities had not announced whether a formal accident inquiry had begun.