Israel-Iran conflict: Trump reveals what next after striking Iran’s nuclear bases

Israel and the U.S. have carried out a targeted military operation in Iran, flattening the country’s three major nuclear enrichment facilities.

U.S President announced the successful mission in a press conference in which he urged the Iranian regime to make peace or face future attacks which “will be far greater and a lot easier”.

Flanked by his Vice President J.D Vance, Trump praised his collaboration with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu hailing it as one of the best partnerships in history that has yielded results, adding that no other military in the world could have achieved the feat.

A short time ago the US carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime of Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number state sponsor of terror.

President Donald Trump and JD Vance follow the military operation that destroyed 3 major nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran from the Situation Room

Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment have been completely and totally obliterated…If they do not make peace future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.

Inside the situation room

President Trump and JD Vance were holed up inside the inside the Situation Room as the military operation unfolded.

Senior government officials were briefed on the military operation and watched the operation unfold.

Photos released by the White House show them glued on the screens as the strikes were carried out on three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

UN Nuclear watchdog reacts as Netanyahu praises Trump

The attacks sparked a flury of reactions with the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog stating that he was "gravely alarmed" by the US strikes on Iran's facilities sites which is a direct threat to international peace with the potential of escalating the conflict.

President Donald Trump and JD Vance follow the military operation that destroyed 3 major nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran from the Situation Room

Rafael Grossi observed that the actions of the U.S. are "dangerous escalation" and a "direct threat to international peace and security".

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation that is responsible for operating nuclear energy in the country released a statement noting that the attack is a "blatant violation of international law" and pledged to take “all necessary actions to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal follow-ups".

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump and the U.S. military writing:

America has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that president Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons. His leadership today has created a pivot in history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond into a period of prosperity and peace

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu