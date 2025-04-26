Pope Francis laid to rest: The final journey and resting place in photos & videos

The doors closed on Pope Francis with an elaborate funeral service followed by his burial in a ceremony that reflected the humility that characterised his life.

World leaders from more than 150 countries, religious leaders, and pilgrims thronged St Peter’s Square where they had the opportunity to pay their final respects to the pontiff.

Funeral events mirrored the Pope Francis’ dedication to serving the poor and the marginalised with groups of underprivileged people chosen by the charity, Sant’ Egidio invited to watch the service in St. Peter’s Square and lining up the steps to Pope Francis’ final resting place.

Pope Francis’ funeral service at St. Peter’s Square

A funeral service that lasted approximately 90 minutes was conducted at St. Peter’s Square and televised across the globe.

A number of dignitaries including presidents, monarchs, Prime Ministers and government representatives from more than 150 countries were present.

Clerics, pilgrims and thousands of mourners also attended the funeral mass with an applause ringing as pall-bearers carrying the Pope’s wooden coffin carried it into St. Peter's Square.

The mass was celebrated by 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and more than 4,000 other priests who turned up to bid Pope Francis goodbye.

Sermon and themes that characterised Pope Francis’ life

Themes that characterised Pope Francis’ life made it to the sermon with Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re calling for care for migrants, an end to wars, and action on global climate change.

"Rich in human warmth and deeply sensitive to today's challenges, Pope Francis truly shared the anxieties, sufferings and hopes of this time," said Re.

The Pope’s support for migrants fleeing persecution and other calamities was well known and in 2016, he took on Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian…This is not in the gospel." Pope Francis said at the time.

An adapted popemobile carried Pope Francis’ remains to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome with pall bearers carrying the body to its final resting place.

The homeless, migrants, the impoverished and a group of transgender women who live in a convent in Rome are among those who found their place with some lining up the steps of Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, at the end of the funeral procession.

For this reason, a group of poor and needy people will be present on the steps leading to the papal Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore to pay their last respects to Pope Francis before the burial of his coffin.

Trump meets Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky was among those who attended the fueral service, meeting his U.S counterpart Donald.

The duo met for the first time since an explosive meeting at The White House that ended prematurely with the Ukrainian delegation being asked to leave.

Pope Francis' body moved to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica

Thousands lined up the streets of Rome to bid farewell to the pontiff who died on Easter Monday, clapping and cheering as his body was moved to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

The whole ceremony reflected the humility that the Pope embraced throughout his life and his wishes for a modest funeral.

Upon arrival, the doors of the cathedral were closed for the burial ceremony to continue in private with this session not being televised.

Pope's final resting place

As per his wishes, Pope Francis was buried in a simple tomb in the ground bearing only the inscription "Franciscus".

Santa Maria Maggiore held a special place in the Pope’s heart and he would frequent it with the last visit being just a few days before his death on Easter Monday.

Prior to any international trip, the Pope would go to Santa Maria Maggiore with a repeat of the same upon his return.