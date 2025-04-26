Meaning behind each cloth that Pope Francis was dressed in & items sealed in coffin

Pope Francis’ coffin was sealed on the eve of his funeral service in a private rite that officially end three days of his body lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The private liturgical rite of closing his coffin was led by the Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell. Assisted by cardinals with the pope’s family members also witnessing.

Meaning of sacred liturgical vestments that Pope Francis was dressed in

The pope was dressed and laid in a casket with his body lying in state and this required precision and skill to ensure that he was well-dressed in sacred liturgical vestments.

Rosary: Having spent his life serving God and in prayers, the rosary was placed pope Franci’s hands to pay tribute to Virgin Mary in addition to being a reflection of his prayerful life that was also marked by deep devotion to the Virgin Mary.

Red chasuble: In Catholicism, this symbolized love, passion and the blood of Christ that was shed on the cross for the salvation of mankind.

This religious attire is traditionally worn by the Pope on Palm Sunday, Good Friday, the Feast of the Cross and Pentecost.

Two abbeys based in Rome were behind this pallium: The Tre Fontane Abbey and the Basilica of St. Cecilia in Trastevere.

Pallium: His body was draped in a white pallium bearing six black crosses and this liturgical vestment was specifically made with wool from two lambs held by the Tre Fontane Abbey monks.

In line with Vatican traditions, it was crafted by nuns of the Basilica of St. Cecilia in Trastevere.

This ecclesiastical vestment is typically worn the pope, archbishops, bishops and priests when handling the sacred golden vessel used to display the Eucharist during mass.

The pope also had a silver ring in his right ring finger, and this is a ring that has graced his finger since when he served as the archbishop of Buenos Aires.

A two-piece mitre is another religious attire that the pope was dressed in as he lay in the coffin which was sealed on the eve of his burial.

The mitre was white in colour with a golden trim and symbolising the pontiff’s holiness, dignity, religious authority and splendour even as he took the final bow.

Items that went into Pope Francis’ coffin

In line with Vatican traditions, a white cloth was placed over the pope’s face with a collection of medals and coins from his reign as the pope also going into the coffin.