TikTok stops working in the U.S. & disappears from app stores: What next & the alternatives

TikTok has stopped working for users in the U.S. with the popular app also disappearing from Apple and Google app stores following the ban that comes into effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

More than 170 million Americans who use the app owned by China's ByteDance were left in the dark following the developments late on Saturday.

Trump hints at action to save TikTok from ban in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump who is set to take over from President Joe Biden on January 20, 2025 hinted at good news for TikTok in an interview with NBC, saying that he would most likely give a 90-day reprieve from the ban after he takes office.

The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate…If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday.

ByteDance provides update on TikTok

TikTok put up a message on the app for users in the U.S. citing these remarks by the incoming president.

The message informed users in the U.S. that a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning "you can't use TikTok for now".

A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.

Other apps owned by ByteDance go offline, no action from President Biden

Several apps owned by ByteDance also disappeared from U.S. app stores along with TikTok.

Popular video editing app Capcut and lifestyle social app Lemon8 are among the apps that went offline and remain unavailable to users in U.S. app stores as of late Saturday.

The outgoing Biden administration clarified that President Biden will not take any action on the ban, stating that it was up to the incoming administration to take action.

We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday.

TikTok users embrace alternatives amid uncertainty on its future

With the uncertainty on TikTok’s future, several users shared that they are considering alternatives while admitting that they are saddened by the developments that have made Tiktok unavailable to them.

Rival apps are eyeing a piece of the spoils of TikTok’s woes with shares rising steadily amid expectation of an influx of users and advertising revenue.

"This is my new home now," wrote one user who identified as a "sad TikTok refugee" in a RedNote post.

"I didn’t really think that they would cut off TikTok. Now I’m sad and I miss the friends I made there. Hoping it all comes back in just a few days," wrote another on X.

China to safeguard its legitimate rights & interests

The Chinese embassy in Washington faulted the U.S., accusing it of using unfair state power to suppress TikTok with a spokesperson for the embassy asserting that China will safeguard its intersts.

China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.