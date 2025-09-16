A routine international flight took an unexpected turn when a passenger experienced a severe hypertensive crisis, a condition that can rapidly escalate to a heart attack or stroke.

In a fortunate twist of fate, Dr Mikhail Murashko, the current Health Minister of the Russian Federation, was on the same flight.

Drawing upon his medical background, Murashko promptly intervened, providing critical emergency care that stabilised the passenger's condition until the aircraft could safely land in the Vietnamese capital.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko attending to a passenger's emergency

Before his appointment as Health Minister in 2020, Mikhail Murashko had a distinguished career as a physician.

He graduated from the Ural State Medical University and specialised in obstetrics and gynaecology.

His career saw him rise through the ranks from a practising doctor to the chief physician of the Komi Republican Perinatal Centre and later the Minister of Health of the Komi Republic.

Dr Murashko's dramatic intervention thousands of feet in the air serves as an example of expertise meeting opportunity.

This incident naturally raises an interesting question closer to home and provides a compelling lens through which to view Kenya’s leadership.

How often does this alignment occur within the cabinet? Let's delve into the backstory of Kenyan CS who, like Murashko, have been appointed to portfolios that directly reflect their professional training and expertise.

John Mbadi Ng'ongo

Treasury CS John Mbadi is a trained accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi. He also has a MBA from the same institution.

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi

Eric Muriithi Muuga

Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

Civil engineering is the core discipline for designing and managing water, sanitation, and large-scale irrigation infrastructure.

Dorcas Agik Oduor

The role of the Attorney General is the chief legal advisor to the government. With a Bachelor of Laws and a Master's in International Conflict Management, her academic training is suited towards fulfilling this constitutional mandate.

Alice Wahome

Holding both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Law, her expertise is crucial for a ministry dominated by complex legal issues, including land law, conveyancing, public works contracts, and housing regulations.

Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen

His legal training, including multiple Master of Laws (LLM) degrees, provides a foundation for overseeing a ministry centred on law enforcement, public order, and national administration.

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Hanna Wendot Cheptumo

