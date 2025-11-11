Burkina Faso’s government cancelled an international fitness event scheduled to be hosted by South African trainer Nkululeko Dlamini, known as the 'King of Squats'.
The government announced the decision shortly before the event, which was scheduled for November 8, 2025.
Country has 'bigger priorities'
The Burkinabe government officially stated the cancellation was a strategic decision based on 'current strategic needs and resource prioritization.'
Authorities clarified the decision was not due to any conflict with Dlamini or the event organisers.
Instead, the government emphasized the need to focus all available resources on pressing national concerns.
These concerns include ongoing security challenges, economic stability, and social development.
A government spokesperson described the cancellation as a necessary move aligned with the broader national agenda to concentrate efforts on issues critical to the population's safety and well-being.
Context & public reaction
Nkululeko Dlamini is a prominent figure in the global fitness community, specializing in strength training.
The event was intended to promote health and wellness and was expected to draw many local and international participants.
Dlamini had previously held successful workshops in the region.
The announcement of the cancellation prompted mixed reactions.
Many citizens expressed support for the government's decision.
They argued that in a resource-constrained environment, it is prudent to allocate all funds and attention toward immediate national security and economic hardships.
Other members of the public questioned the decision, suggesting it unfairly limits opportunities for cultural and social development.
Critics noted the event's potential to provide inspiration and guidance to local trainers and fitness enthusiasts.
The debate highlights the complex balance governments must strike between managing urgent national crises and fostering social or cultural initiatives.
Regional fitness tour precedent
The planned event in Burkina Faso was part of Nkululeko Dlamini’s broader initiative to host fitness workshops across the African continent.
The trainer, who is based in South Africa, has successfully organised and led similar events in several other countries.
His tours have included stops in Kenya, where he led large aerobic sessions in cities including Nairobi and Nyeri, and Ghana.
These events have consistently drawn large crowds, reinforcing his status as a significant figure in the continent's fitness movement.