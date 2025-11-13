On November 12, 2025, the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council elected Phoebe Okowa as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in New York.

She secured the position after four rounds of voting, defeating three other candidates and filling a casual vacancy.

Okowa, a Kenyan national, becomes one of the 15 judges at the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

Born in Kericho

Phoebe Nyawade Okowa was born on January 1, 1965, in Kericho, Kenya, to Luo parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

She graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with First Class Honours from the University of Nairobi in 1987, topping her class.

Kenyan Jurist Phoebe Okowa, now a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Okowa then obtained a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Kenya School of Law in 1988 and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1990.

She pursued further studies abroad, earning a Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) from the University of Oxford in 1988, a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Criminology from the University of Cambridge in 1990, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Law from Cambridge in 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

Academic & Professional Career

Okowa has also built an academic career as a scholar, holding positions at several universities.

She served as a lecturer at the University of Bristol from 1994 to 2000 and at Queen Mary University of London from 2001, where she became Professor of Public International Law in 2004.

Kenyan scholar Phoebe Okowa

Her research focuses on state responsibility, use of force, environmental protection in armed conflicts, and international humanitarian law.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has authored books such as 'State Responsibility for Transboundary Air Pollution in International Law' (2000) and edited volumes including 'Foundations of Public International Law' (2012).

Okowa has represented states before international tribunals, including the ICJ and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

In 2021, Okowa was elected to the International Law Commission (ILC) for a five-year term starting in 2023, where she contributes to the progressive development of international law.

Kenya nominated her for the ICJ position on February 27, 2025, with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei announcing the submission to the UN Secretary-General.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination followed consultations with African Union member states and received endorsements from countries including Japan, Luxembourg, and Tanzania.

PHOTOS: AU backs new map that challenges your perception of Africa Africa’s true size has been hidden for centuries. The continent is large enough to fit the United States, China, India, and most of Europe combined.

Election process & role at ICJ

The election process requires concurrent but separate voting in the General Assembly and Security Council, with candidates needing an absolute majority in both.

Phoebe Okowa

ADVERTISEMENT

Okowa achieved this in the fourth round, marking Kenya's first successful bid for an ICJ judgeship.

The vacancy arose from the resignation of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia.

Okowa will serve the remainder of his term, which concludes on February 5, 2027.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, Netherlands, settles legal disputes between states and provides advisory opinions on international law issues referred by UN organs and agencies.

Its 15 judges serve nine-year terms, elected in groups of five every three years, with provisions for filling casual vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judges cannot engage in other occupations during their tenure.

National response

Kenyan officials expressed pride in the outcome.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei stated that the victory demonstrates confidence in Okowa's judicial competence and Kenya's standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Embassy in Washington, D.C., commended the diplomatic teams in New York and Geneva for their campaigns.

Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo highlighted the election as a milestone for Kenya and an inspiration for women in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This election positions Kenya to influence global legal decisions, including disputes involving African states.