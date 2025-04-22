Why Pope Francis won't be buried at the Vatican like his predecessors

The late Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, has left behind a legacy of simplicity and humility.

His funeral and burial rites reflect these values, marking a departure from centuries-old traditions.

Simplified Funeral Rites

In 2024, the late Pope Francis approved a revised edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the liturgical guide for papal funerals.

This update aimed to emphasise the pope's role as a pastor rather than a monarch, simplifying the ceremonial procedures.

Notably, the traditional three-tiered casket system, comprising cypress, lead, and oak, was replaced with a single, simple wooden coffin lined with zinc.

Additionally, the body will be placed in a simple wooden coffin, facing the pews, rather than on an elevated platform, allowing the faithful to pay their respects in a more intimate setting.

Unconventional Burial Site

Traditionally, popes have been interred beneath St. Peter’s Basilica.

However, the late Pope Francis expressed his desire to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, a site he held in deep personal devotion.

This marks the first time in over a century that a pope will be buried outside the Vatican; the last was the late Pope Leo XIII in 1903.

Public Viewing and Funeral Mass

The funeral arrangements include a public viewing of the late Pope Francis's body at St. Peter’s Basilica from Wednesday morning until Friday evening, allowing the faithful to pay their respects.

The funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time in St. Peter’s Square.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the Mass, which will be concelebrated by clergy from around the world.

Nine Days of Mourning

Following the funeral, a nine-day period of mourning, known as the novemdiales, will commence. This period includes Masses for the repose of Pope Francis's soul and serves as a time for reflection and prayer for the Catholic community.

Pope Francis's final wishes for his funeral and burial reflect his lifelong commitment to humility and simplicity.

By choosing a modest casket and a burial site outside the Vatican, he has set a precedent that challenges the grandeur traditionally associated with the papacy.

His decisions serve as a testament to his belief in serving others and living a life of humility, leaving a lasting impact on the Catholic Church and its followers worldwide.