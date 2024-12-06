Timeline of Sarah & Simon Kabu's love before dramatic split

The love story of Sarah and Simon Kabu, founders of Bonfire Adventures, has been marked by romance, entrepreneurial success, family milestones, and public drama.

The once-celebrated couple’s relationship has captivated Kenyans over the years, culminating in recent revelations of separation and infidelity struggles. Here is a detailed timeline of their journey.

2007: Meeting

Sarah and Simon first crossed paths in a Google group where members discussed topics like politics and job opportunities.

Their connection grew during a group trip to Lukenya Hills, which laid the foundation for their relationship and their travel business.

The couple’s shared passion for travel soon turned into a thriving business venture.

2008: The Proposal

Simon proposed to Sarah at the iconic Amboseli Observation Hill. Despite initial challenges due to Sarah’s mood that morning, the proposal went as planned, marking a turning point in their relationship.

2009: Grand wedding

After a year and a half of dating, Sarah and Simon tied the knot at the scenic Lake Naivasha Country Club.

described their early days of marriage as flawless, citing their shared interests and goals as the glue that bonded them.

2013: Welcoming first child

Four years into their marriage, the Kabus welcomed their first child, a son. Sarah has openly shared her struggles with fibroids and the resilience it took to overcome these challenges to start a family.

2017: Birth of second child

The couple’s joy doubled with the birth of their daughter, Anita. The Kabus frequently shared their family moments on social media, presenting a picture-perfect image of their life together.

June 2021: Sarah hints at marital troubles

Sarah posted a cryptic message on social media: “Already rehearsing to be a single mum of two lovely little angels.”

This came amidst her concerns over Simon’s business associations, particularly one with a polygamous lifestyle she disapproved of.

In her post, Sarah warned, “Bad company ruins morals,” hinting at deeper issues within their marriage.

April 2022: Marital drama

The couple’s marital issues spilled into the public domain when Sarah accused Simon of preventing her from seeing their children.

She also raised concerns about Simon’s financial support for his children from previous relationships.

Sarah later apologised publicly, saying she was in distress.

May 2022: Baby announcement & loss

In a lighter moment, Sarah and Simon announced they were expecting another child through a playful Instagram video.

Tragically, Sarah later revealed they had lost the baby during a brief separation. The loss marked a difficult chapter for the couple.

November 2024: Infidelity & forgiveness

Her remarks sparked criticism from fans and fellow celebrities, further fueling the online debate about their relationship.

December 2024: Sarah confirms separation

The couple made headlines once again when Sarah confirmed she had left the matrimonial home. Referring to her departure as moving away from 'Misri' (Egypt), she described her newfound peace and happiness.

The confirmation came after a controversial CCTV video emerged, allegedly showing Sarah in a physical altercation with another woman, rumoured to be her house help. The video reignited public interest in the couple’s private life.

Sarah accuses hubby of domestic violence

In a dramatic twist, Sarah called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to look into her ex-husband over allegations of domestic violence.

Taking to social media, she wrote: "Someone tell DCI I’m waiting for a thorough investigation into my gender-based violence complaints because now it’s all playing out online with paid campaigns. My ex is well-connected and keeps bragging that I can’t hold him accountable anywhere in this country. I want justice."