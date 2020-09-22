Kenya has reported 139 new Covid-19 cases after testing 1,774 samples over the last 24 hours.

The country's total case load now stands at 37,218.

Of the new cases, 125 were Kenyan nationals while 14 were foreigners with 112 being male and 22 being female.

The youngest new patient was a 4-year-old while the eldest is a 82-year-old.

Deaths and Recoveries

There were nine new reported Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday bringing the total death toll to 659.

198 people recovered and were discharged, 46 from home-based care and 152 from various hospitals raising the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 24,147.