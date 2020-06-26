The Ministry of Health has confirmed 149 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Kenya from a tested sample size of 3,090.

Out of the 149 new cases, 148 are Kenyans and one was said to be a foreign national.

"We now have a total of 5,533 confirmed cases in the country out of 158,404 cumulative tests. From today’s cases, 148 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner, while 94 are males and 55 females. In terms of age, the youngest is a one (1) year old infant while the oldest is 76," CAS Rashid Aman confirmed.

Dr Aman further reported five new deaths related to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 137.

48 patients were also released from various hospitals bringing to 1,905 the total number of those who have so far recovered from the disease.

Breakdown of Covid-19 figures

Nairobi county recorded the highest number of new cases at 73 with Mombasa County reporting 20.

Cases by county were further reported as:- Kajiado (15), Siaya (13), Busia (9), Kiambu (8), Taita Taveta (3), Machakos (3), Kilifi, Nakuru, Nandi, Bungoma and Isiolo have one (1) case each.

In Nairobi, the 73 new cases were distributed in 16 sub-counties with Kibra still recording a majority of the new cases.

Kibra had 17 new Covid-19 cases, Langata (12), Dagoretti North (10), Westlands (7), Embakasi West, (5), Embakasi North (5), Roysambu (4), Ruaraka, Makadara, Embakasi South, Kamukunji and Kasarani have (2) cases each while Embakasi Central, Starehe and Mathare have one (1) case each.