178 people have tested positive for Covid-19 increasing the number of coronavirus cases to 5,384 in Kenya.

This is after testing of 3,918 samples. The total number of tests carried out now stands at 155,314.

According to the Ministry of Health, 175 of the new cases are Kenyans and three are foreigners.

123 males and 55 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 76 years old.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

Recoveries increase

34 patients from various hospitals have been discharged bringing the number of those recoveries to 1,857.

The number of fatalities increased to 132 after two more patients succumbed to Covid-19.

In terms of Counties the disease is distributed as follows; Nairobi (100), Kajiado (21), Migori (17), Kiambu (16) and Busia (8).

Others are Mombasa (7), Machakos (4), Nakuru (2), Uasin Gishu (1), Kericho (1) and Taita Taveta (1).