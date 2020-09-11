Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 35,793 after 190 more people tested positive for the virus.

The new infections were discovered after testing 4,609 samples over the last 24 hours.

182 of the new infections were among Kenyan citizens while 8 were foreigners. Males accounted for 136 infections while females accounted for 55 of the new infections.

The youngest new patient was a one-year-old infant while the eldest was an 85-year-old.

Distribution by county was as follows, Nairobi (65), Kitui (27), Mombasa (16), Uasin Gishu (13), Embu (10), Kisii (9), Garissa, Kajiado and Kiambu (6 each), Nakuru, Meru, Kericho and Narok (4 each), Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Bomet and Busia (2 each), Murang'a, Bungoma, Kkamega and Kilifi (1 each).

Deaths and Recoveries

Four more patients succumbed to the disease over the last 24 hours raising Kenya's death toll from the virus to 616.

395 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease; 116 from home-based care and 279 from hospitals bringing Kenya's total number of recoveries to 22,442.