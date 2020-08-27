Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 33,389 following the detection of 373 positive cases.

Health CAS Rashid Aman conveyed that the 373 positive cases had been detected after testing 4,663 samples over 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 360 are Kenyan while 13 are foreigners with 273 being male and 100 are female.

The youngest infected person was a 1-year-old while the eldest was an 80-year-old.

Health CAS Rashid Aman during a past Covid-19 press briefing.

Distribution by county was as follows: Nairobi (117), Busia (66), Nakuru (37), Kisii (32), Homa Bay (15), Kiambu (12), Kisumu (11), Uasin Gishu (8), Garissa, Isiolo and Taita Taveta (7 each), Mombasa (6), Murang'a and Migori (5 each), Kajiado and Kirinyaga (4 each), Kericho (3), Nyeri (3), Machakos (3), Bomet, Kakamega and Kitui (2 each), Nyamira, Siaya, Turkana, Meru and Makueni (1 case each).

Deaths and Recoveries

The CAS further conveyed that three more people had succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 567.

72 patients were also discharged after recovering from the illness with 36 from home-based care and the other 36 from hospitals. Kenya's total recoveries now stand at 19,368.