Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 37,348 after 130 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

The 130 were discovered after testing of 3,874 samples in various labs in the country. Kenya has so far conducted 523,998 tests.

Of the new infections, were Kenyan citizens while seven were foreigners with 89 accounting for infections among men and 41 among women.

The youngest new patient was a three-year-old and the eldest was 90 years old.

Deaths and Recoveries

While speaking from Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also reported that 106 Covid-19 patients had been discharged.

81 of those discharged were being treated at hospitals while 25 were under the home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,253.

Five more patients succumbed to the disease raising Kenya's total death toll to 664.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

CS Kagwe noted that Kenya has begun to flatten the curve after a continuous positivity rate of below 5%. He observed that the day's positivity rte stood at 3.4%.

He, however, cautioned that Kenya is still at risk of second-wave Covid-19 infections as was being witnessed in various European nations.