6 tips to save and reduce fuel consumption for your car [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

The most significant increase was in Kerosene, which increased by Sh12.97 to Sh110.2 per liter.

The fuel hike has made matatu owners increase fare prices, and this action has devastated passengers.

Private motorists are also lamenting the fuel hike. Therefore, it is ideal for motorists to reduce fuel consumption and save using the tips below recommended by car experts and mechanics.

Only drive when needed

Driving your car less is the most effective approach to lower your fuel use. Only use your car when necessary.

Consider walking or even riding a bicycle if you need to move a short distance, like when going to the shop or taking your child to the bus stop. You will not only save money, but you will also benefit from the workout.

Pulse Live Kenya

Use the right gear

Use the appropriate gear if your car has a manual gearbox (stick shift).

If you're towing a lot of weight, go down a gear, so your engine doesn't have to work as hard as it needs to.

When traveling at higher speeds, make sure you utilize a higher gear. You should pay attention to your engine. You're wasting fuel if your engine sounds like it's overworking or underworking.

Reduce driving aggressively

Excessive speed, accelerating too abruptly, and stopping too hastily are all undesirable habits.

All three of these acts result in a significant increase in fuel usage, according to car mechanics. They advise motorists to slow down and drive at the same speed as the traffic.

ece-auto-gen

Allow enough distance between you and the person in front of you so that you can come to a complete stop without slamming on the brakes. Wherever possible, a gentle, brakeless slowdown can help you improve your fuel efficiency.

Frequently check your tire pressure

Your tires may be under-inflated even though your tyre pressure indicator isn't flashing brightly, resulting in a loss of fuel efficiency.

Car experts recommend checking tire pressure before starting your car for the day since cool tyres will provide the most accurate pressure reading.

If your tyres appear to be under-inflated, likely, you have already waited until the last minute for filling them up.

Insufficiently inflated tires reduce traction and increase the number of times your tyres must rotate to cover the same distance.

Pulse Live Kenya

It's also said that over-inflation and under-inflation can have a detrimental impact on your fuel usage, so be sure you fill your tyres to the recommended PSI.

Close the windows if possible

According to aerodynamic experts, the more aerodynamic your vehicle is, the better its mileage will be.

Keeping your windows down while driving increases your vehicle's drag and wind resistance. It's typically fine to drive with the windows down if you're doing less than 35 mph.

However, it would be best to leave the windows up at higher speeds to reduce drag and enhance fuel consumption.

Reduce the use of air conditioning

Did you know using AC in your car affects your fuel consumption?

According to car experts, using a vehicle's air conditioning system consumes more fuel than when the AC is off. Of course, there will be occasions when the heat and humidity force you to turn on the air conditioner.

BusinessInsider

However, use the air conditioner sparingly. Use the air conditioning on a low setting if you have to pick between keeping your windows rolled down and using the AC at high speeds.

If you are in a position to use the train when commuting to work, take advantage. You will have escaped the fuel menace and traffic too.

You might want to lose the comfort of your car for a tad bit to save a few coins as we wait for the economic storm to end.

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.

Njeri Kinuthia a freelance writer who is passionate about telling my stories about lifestyle, entertainment and current affairs. I have three years of experience in article writing and a beneficiary of Ajira Digital.