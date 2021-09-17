Prepare for higher fares starting tomorrow - Matatu operators

In a statement on Friday, the operators noted that fares will be increasing by 10% up to 20% across all public service vehicles.

The operators stated that the recent spike in fuel prices has forced them to place the burden on their customers.

Matatu Owners Association Chairperson Simon Kimutai, however, told reporters that the decision by the operators had not been discussed among the association's members.

He added that the operators are justified to make the change given the new fuel prices.

"The industry is liberalized and Saccos have the freedom to determine increases or decreases in fares using their own parameters. They can do their own cost accounting and come up with new prices for their routes," he stated.

Ripple effects of new fuel prices in Kenya

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday announced that Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh134.72, Sh115.60 and Sh110.82 per litre respectively in Nairobi.

Following the pronouncement, Kenyan citizens and leaders were in uproar over the up to Sh17 spike in prices.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka issued a summons for Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Petroleum & Mining counterpart John Munyes.

“I direct that the committee on Energy immediately issue summonses to the two Cabinet Secretaries and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to appear on Tuesday. All senators should be invited to sit at this chamber,” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said on Wednesday, September 15.

Speaking over the recent increase in the price of fuel on Thursday September 16, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration to uplift the lives of citizens who are just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic that shrank the economy by 0.3% last year, compared with 5% growth in 2019.

"Kenyans who have been struggling to put food on the table since the onset of the pandemic now stand to have their collective plight worsened by the increased fuel prices. The prices should be lowered immediately to cushion the ordinary Wanainchi," Odinga said.

On his part Deputy President William Ruto also asked the government to find a way of addressing the issues raised by many Kenyans.

“This is mistaken in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ruto noted.