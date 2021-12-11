Details of Diamond Platnumz's new company revealed

Speaking during the launch, Diamond said that WasafiBet project was a way of giving back to the fans for their support.

"Niliamua kufungua WasafiBet kwa ajili ya mashabiki wangu ambao wamekuwa na mimi tangu nianze safari yangu katika ulingo wa burudani, kupitia WasafiBet mashabiki wa michezo tofauti wataweza kuweka bet zao na kujishindia hela (I decided to open WasafiBet as a way of giving back to my loyal fans who have been with me through thick and thin, through WasafiBet sports fanatics will be able to win big on their various bets," said Diamond during the launch of WasafiBet.

However, it has now emerged that he has partnered with Kenya’s Odibets to make his dream of owning a betting company reality.

Sources close to the Tanzanian artist revealed that WasafiBet was a project that had been on the pipeline ever since the year began.

Also speaking during the event, Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said that the betting firm was happy to partner with Diamond Platnumz and his Wasafi team on the WasafiBet project as it showed that Kenya and Tanzania are one through the East African spirit.

"Today we are happy to launch WasafiBet here in Tanzania, our partnership with Diamond Platinumz and the Wasafi team has finally bore fruits thus this hsows that we as the East African countries (Kenya and Tanzania) can work magic when we come together," said Dedan Mungai.

