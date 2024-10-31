The sports category has moved to a new website.

2 key measures Safaricom has taken to protect customer data

Amos Robi

According to Safaricom, it does not share customer information unless mandated by a court order.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Telecommunications company Safaricom PLC has issued a statement addressing ongoing discussions about data privacy and the sharing of customer information with security agencies and other third parties.

The statement follows accusations by some members of the public accusing the company of playing a role in the recent abductions witnessed.

The company reasserted its commitment to strict adherence to data protection laws and maintaining customer trust through transparent and responsible data management practices.

Safaricom made it clear that they respect their customers’ privacy, operating strictly within the framework of the country’s data protection laws.

A photo of Kenyans in an very urban town using their phones
A photo of Kenyans in an very urban town using their phones

According to the statement, Safaricom does not share customer information unless mandated by a court order.

"We respect our customers' privacy and adhere strictly by the country’s data protection laws. As such, we do not share any customer data unless explicitly required of us via a court order," the company stated.

To provide clarity on the types of data Safaricom handles, the company explained the purpose of Call Data Records (CDR).

These records are used solely for billing purposes and do not contain live location information or movement data.

The CDRs are generated only after a call has ended and for text messages once they have been sent or received.

"A customer’s Call Data Record (CDR) does not show any live location and movements of customers but are generated after a call is terminated and for text messages once they are sent or received and this is for purposes of billing only," Safaricom explained.

A group of people using mobile phones
A group of people using mobile phones Pulse Live Kenya

In July 2012, Safaricom took a proactive step in fraud management by partnering with Neural Technologies, a global company that supports telecom and utility providers in over 30 countries.

This partnership enabled Safaricom to implement a comprehensive Fraud Management System (FMS) across its services, including its mobile money platform.

The FMS detects and prevents fraud without any third-party access, reinforcing Safaricom’s commitment to customer protection.

Recently, Safaricom mentioned that it also achieved the ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) certification, awarded by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

"This is the highest certification an organisation can attain in management of privacy information systems, as a data controller or processor, a testament to our commitment to preserve our customer privacy and provide a worry-free experience on our network," Safaricom noted.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya
Safaricom concluded by reassuring its customers of its ongoing commitment to transparent communication and responsible data practices.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

