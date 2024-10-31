2 key measures Safaricom has taken to protect customer data

The statement follows accusations by some members of the public accusing the company of playing a role in the recent abductions witnessed.

The company reasserted its commitment to strict adherence to data protection laws and maintaining customer trust through transparent and responsible data management practices.

Upholding data pivacy and compliance with court orders

Safaricom made it clear that they respect their customers’ privacy, operating strictly within the framework of the country’s data protection laws.

According to the statement, Safaricom does not share customer information unless mandated by a court order.

Call data records and customer privacy

To provide clarity on the types of data Safaricom handles, the company explained the purpose of Call Data Records (CDR).

These records are used solely for billing purposes and do not contain live location information or movement data.

The CDRs are generated only after a call has ended and for text messages once they have been sent or received.

"A customer’s Call Data Record (CDR) does not show any live location and movements of customers but are generated after a call is terminated and for text messages once they are sent or received and this is for purposes of billing only," Safaricom explained.

Enhancing fraud management and customer protection

In July 2012, Safaricom took a proactive step in fraud management by partnering with Neural Technologies, a global company that supports telecom and utility providers in over 30 countries.

This partnership enabled Safaricom to implement a comprehensive Fraud Management System (FMS) across its services, including its mobile money platform.

The FMS detects and prevents fraud without any third-party access, reinforcing Safaricom’s commitment to customer protection.

Certification and commitment to privacy standards

Recently, Safaricom mentioned that it also achieved the ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) certification, awarded by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

"This is the highest certification an organisation can attain in management of privacy information systems, as a data controller or processor, a testament to our commitment to preserve our customer privacy and provide a worry-free experience on our network," Safaricom noted.

