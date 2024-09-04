China Town in Uganda closed after causing frenzy similar to China Square in Kenya

The store, which opened over the weekend in a space formerly occupied by Game Stores, specialises in a variety of items, including electronics, kitchenware, and furniture, all at prices significantly lower than those found in traditional retail outlets.

This price advantage has not only attracted bargain hunters but has also raised concerns among local traders about unfair competition and the potential impact on small businesses.

Newly opened China Town supermarket in Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

Crowds, closure and controversy

Since its opening, the China Town Store has seen long queues of shoppers, many of whom were motivated by social media buzz, particularly from TikTok influencers who showcased the store's offerings.

This influx of shoppers led to police intervention, as the store was temporarily shut down due to overcrowding and a heightened terror threat, coinciding with warnings from the American Embassy regarding potential attacks as the anniversary of September 11 approaches.

Daniel Akwanget, the store's marketing head, noted that the unexpected popularity was largely due to organic promotion from social media users rather than any formal advertising campaign.

Newly opened China Town supermarket Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the excitement, some customers have expressed concerns regarding product quality, though many feel the prices justify the trade-off.

Comparison with China Square in Kenya

The situation in Uganda echoes the earlier drama surrounding China Square in Kenya, which faced similar challenges after its opening.

In early 2023, China Square was temporarily closed following complaints from local traders about its low prices undermining their businesses.

Hundreds of Kenyans flocked the store's branch at Unicity along Thika Road, attracting the attention of government official including Moses Kuria who was the Trade CS at the time.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS went as far as to instruct Kenyatta University, the store's landlord to buy out the lease, which would have led to an eviction of the store.

The China Square eventually reopened after negotiations between the Chinese investors and the government.

Both stores exemplify a growing trend of Chinese retail outlets in East Africa, offering competitive pricing that appeals to consumers but raises significant concerns about the sustainability of local businesses.

As the China Town Store in Uganda continues to draw crowds, the long-term implications for local commerce remain uncertain.

The immediate excitement surrounding low prices must be weighed against the potential risks to local traders, a concern that is likely to resonate across East Africa as similar stores emerge.