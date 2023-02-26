China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

In a statement released on February 26, the business explained it was overwhelmed by the large number of customers which streamed in at the hub located at Unicity mall along Thika Road.

To address the situation, the management promised to hire more security guards.

China square will also be reviewing its strategy during this time that will also see it address shortage of tills that resulted in long queues with customers complaining that it was taking them longer than necessary to pay for the goods resulting in huge crowds that were a concern.

"We take the safety and satisfaction of our customers seriously and are committed to resolving these issues as quickly as possible. We will keep you updated on any developments.

"We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. We are committed to providing you with the best service possible, and we hope to have the opportunity to serve you again soon," read the statement released by China Square.

China Square also cited misleading statements peddled online and over-expectations by customers on social media.

"Some of the statements on the internet have been misleading people, and some customers have overrated our services which have created unrealistic expectations. We need to close down and give a cooling down period," added the statement.

The mall announced that it would close to review its operations amid piling pressure from Trade CS Moses Kuria.

Kuria made it clear that he believes that Chinese investors should focus on manufacturing in Kenya, rather than trading.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Kuria stated.

Earlier in the day, he appeared to have changed his mind offering the business a lifeline provided it focused on manufacturing.

“I will assist China Square Owner Mr. Cheng to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya and work on a distribution partnership with Gikomba, Nyamakima, Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Muthurwa and River Road Traders,” he stated.