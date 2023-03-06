China Square reopens

The Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) has confirmed that China Square will resume its operations in Kenya after several meetings between the government of Kenya and the Chinese Community to find a solution to the wrangles that led to the closure of the business.

“The Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce welcomes the good news on the resumption of operations of China Square following several engagements between the Kenya Government and the Chinese Community in Kenya to find an amicable solution to the stalemate.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Chamber looks forward to an equal and fair treatment of all businesses across board to ensure a conducive business environment for all and promote cordial relations based on mutual trust and benefit," read the KCCC statement.

The KCCC further thanked the Kenyan government for allowing the Chinese Community to do business in the country to help boost the nation's economy.

"We appreciate the Kenya Government's support in allowing the Chinese Community to do business and contribute to Kenya's growth and development efforts through employment creation and contribution to Kenya's tax revenue.

"The Chamber will continue to foster collaboration between our two countries in promoting Investments, Trade and Tourism between Kenya and China," concluded KCCC.

What CS Kuria said about China Square

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria announced that he had given the go-ahead for the buyout of the lease given to China Square, a newly opened store at Kenyatta University’s Unicity Mall in Nairobi on February 24, 2023.

“I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Kuria said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Buying out the lease means paying the current tenants or leaseholders a sum of money in exchange for terminating their lease agreements, after which the properties would be transferred to the local traders.

Kuria's proposal is as good as dead since China Square will resume its operations in Kenya.

