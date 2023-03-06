ADVERTISEMENT
China Square reopens

Fabian Simiyu

China Square resumes its operation in Kenya

China Square [Photo: Eugene Nyambati/Twitter]
China Square [Photo: Eugene Nyambati/Twitter]

China Square has reopened its doors to customers after over 10 days of being shut due to controversies that the store was challenging the dominance of famous marketplaces in Kenya like Kamkunji and Eastleigh.

The Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) has confirmed that China Square will resume its operations in Kenya after several meetings between the government of Kenya and the Chinese Community to find a solution to the wrangles that led to the closure of the business.

“The Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce welcomes the good news on the resumption of operations of China Square following several engagements between the Kenya Government and the Chinese Community in Kenya to find an amicable solution to the stalemate.

China Square
China Square Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

The Chamber looks forward to an equal and fair treatment of all businesses across board to ensure a conducive business environment for all and promote cordial relations based on mutual trust and benefit," read the KCCC statement.

The KCCC further thanked the Kenyan government for allowing the Chinese Community to do business in the country to help boost the nation's economy.

"We appreciate the Kenya Government's support in allowing the Chinese Community to do business and contribute to Kenya's growth and development efforts through employment creation and contribution to Kenya's tax revenue.

"The Chamber will continue to foster collaboration between our two countries in promoting Investments, Trade and Tourism between Kenya and China," concluded KCCC.

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria announced that he had given the go-ahead for the buyout of the lease given to China Square, a newly opened store at Kenyatta University’s Unicity Mall in Nairobi on February 24, 2023.

I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Kuria said.

A collage of China Square investor Cheng Lee and Trade CS Moses Kuria
A collage of China Square investor Cheng Lee and Trade CS Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miguna’s tough demand to CS Moses Kuria on China Square closure

Buying out the lease means paying the current tenants or leaseholders a sum of money in exchange for terminating their lease agreements, after which the properties would be transferred to the local traders.

Kuria's proposal is as good as dead since China Square will resume its operations in Kenya.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

