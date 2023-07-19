The sports category has moved to a new website.

Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

Denis Mwangi

This comes after reports that President Joe Biden's Cabinet Member & Trade Rep Ambassador Katherine Tai declined to meet her Kenyan counterpart Moses Kuria

President William Ruto and visiting US Principal Trade Advisor and Spokesperson on U.S. trade policy Ambassador Katherine Tai at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
President William Ruto and visiting US Principal Trade Advisor and Spokesperson on U.S. trade policy Ambassador Katherine Tai at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was conspicuously absent from a meeting between President William Ruto and visiting US Principal Trade Advisor and Spokesperson on U.S. trade policy Ambassador Katherine Tai at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, July 19.

The meeting, which was also attended by other senior government officials such as Foreign CS Alfred Mutua , was aimed at discussing trade relations between Kenya and the United States.

Kuria's absence from the meeting has raised eyebrows the CS has been a vocal supporter of the President's economic policies.

President William Ruto & U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with their delegations at State House
President William Ruto & U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with their delegations at State House
U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with her delegation at State House, Nairobi on July 19, 2023
U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with her delegation at State House, Nairobi on July 19, 2023

The Kenyan Trade CS’ absence was also notable given that Tai holds the rank and style of Ambassador and is a member of the Cabinet of the United States.

It is not clear why Kuria was not invited to the meeting, but his absence is likely to fuel speculation.

Trade CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023
Trade CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023

This comes after reports from Nation that the U.S. Trade representative declined to meet her Kenyan counterpart.

The newspaper said that Tai was scheduled to discuss trade ties between the two countries with Kuria but canceled the meetings.

President Ruto said that America is Kenya's key trade and investment partner.

"Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Kenya has developed its value chains, expanded and diversified its exports, creating thousands of employment opportunities," he stated.

Ruto added that the government would stretch Kenya - U.S. ties beyond AGOA in the wake of advanced technology and climate change for the full exploitation of the two countries' trade potential.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

