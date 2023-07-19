Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

The meeting, which was also attended by other senior government officials such as Foreign CS Alfred Mutua , was aimed at discussing trade relations between Kenya and the United States.

Kuria's absence from the meeting has raised eyebrows the CS has been a vocal supporter of the President's economic policies.

President William Ruto & U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with their delegations at State House Pulse Live Kenya

U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with her delegation at State House, Nairobi on July 19, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenyan Trade CS’ absence was also notable given that Tai holds the rank and style of Ambassador and is a member of the Cabinet of the United States.

It is not clear why Kuria was not invited to the meeting, but his absence is likely to fuel speculation.

Trade CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after reports from Nation that the U.S. Trade representative declined to meet her Kenyan counterpart.

The newspaper said that Tai was scheduled to discuss trade ties between the two countries with Kuria but canceled the meetings.

President Ruto's remarks after meeting Ambassador Tai

President Ruto said that America is Kenya's key trade and investment partner.

"Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Kenya has developed its value chains, expanded and diversified its exports, creating thousands of employment opportunities," he stated.