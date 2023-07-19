Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was conspicuously absent from a meeting between President William Ruto and visiting US Principal Trade Advisor and Spokesperson on U.S. trade policy Ambassador Katherine Tai at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, July 19.
The meeting, which was also attended by other senior government officials such as Foreign CS Alfred Mutua , was aimed at discussing trade relations between Kenya and the United States.
Kuria's absence from the meeting has raised eyebrows the CS has been a vocal supporter of the President's economic policies.
The Kenyan Trade CS’ absence was also notable given that Tai holds the rank and style of Ambassador and is a member of the Cabinet of the United States.
It is not clear why Kuria was not invited to the meeting, but his absence is likely to fuel speculation.
This comes after reports from Nation that the U.S. Trade representative declined to meet her Kenyan counterpart.
The newspaper said that Tai was scheduled to discuss trade ties between the two countries with Kuria but canceled the meetings.
President Ruto's remarks after meeting Ambassador Tai
President Ruto said that America is Kenya's key trade and investment partner.
"Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Kenya has developed its value chains, expanded and diversified its exports, creating thousands of employment opportunities," he stated.
Ruto added that the government would stretch Kenya - U.S. ties beyond AGOA in the wake of advanced technology and climate change for the full exploitation of the two countries' trade potential.
