The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans will be paying toll fees to use the road for approximately 30 years

President William Ruto with former U.S. Ambassador Kyle McCarter during a past meeting
President William Ruto with former U.S. Ambassador Kyle McCarter during a past meeting

U.S.-based Everstrong Capital is spearheading the construction of the Usahihi Expressway, a major project set to transform transportation between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Recommended articles

The $3.6 billion (Sh 477.9 billion) venture will introduce a 440-kilometre toll road designed to streamline travel and boost economic activities in the region.

The Usahihi Expressway will feature a 4-6 lane dual carriageway, promising to slash travel time between Nairobi and Mombasa from 10.5 hours to 4.5 hours.

Kenya National Highways Authority signed a Sh477 billion deal with Everstrong Capital to build the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway named Usahihi Expressway
Kenya National Highways Authority signed a Sh477 billion deal with Everstrong Capital to build the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway named Usahihi Expressway Kenya National Highways Authority signed a Sh477 billion deal with Everstrong Capital to build the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway named Usahihi Expressway Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) signed the Sh477 billion deal with Everstrong Capital as President William Ruto was in the U.S. for state visit.

According to the company, construction of the road is scheduled to start in March 2025.

This ambitious project will be developed under a 30-year concession and is expected to be completed within 3-4 years.

Key elements of the expressway include rest stops, wildlife observation points, and electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expressway will be financed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with funding structured as 70% debt and 30% equity.

Everstrong Capital, along with a consortium of U.S. companies, is leading the charge, and the company is set to recoup the investment by charging motorists to use the road, a similar model applied on the Nairobi Expressway.

The Usahihi Expressway is projected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, bolstering economic growth and improving connectivity within the region.

Everstrong Capital, established in 2015, has offices in the U.S., Kenya, and South Africa.

The firm’s investment portfolio spans energy, transportation, communication, healthcare, and housing sectors, with a notable emphasis on East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of its flagship initiatives, the Everstrong Kenya Infrastructure Fund (EKIF), is a $50 million fund dedicated to investing in the region’s infrastructure.

The company’s leadership includes prominent figures such as Philip Dyk, the founder, and Managing Partner, with over 30 years of experience in financial advisory and equity investments.

Kyle McCarter, the former U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, also serves as a senior advisor, bringing extensive expertise in manufacturing and asset management.

Philip Dyk, the founder, and Managing Partner,
Philip Dyk, the founder, and Managing Partner, Philip Dyk, the founder, and Managing Partner, Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Everstrong Kenya Infrastructure Fund (EKIF): Everstrong is sponsoring a $50 million fund focused on investing in energy, transportation, communications, and social infrastructure projects in East Africa.
  2. Power generation: Through, Gulf Power, the company has a 20-year power purchase agreement (“PPA”) to sell electricity and generating capacity to Kenya Power. Everstrong became an investor in December 2018.
  3. Milele Energy: Milele Energy is a pan-Africa energy platform sponsored by Everstrong to develop and invest in renewable and clean energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa. The Salone Power Project in Sierra Leone, an 83.5MW gas power plant, secured a $217 million loan and $54 million political risk insurance from the US International Development Finance Corporation (US DFC).
  4. Dar es Salaam-Mombasa Pipeline: In collaboration with Cynergy Gas and Power Ltd, Everstrong Capital is developing a 480-kilometre natural gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Mombasa, Kenya. This pipeline will enable industries to switch from coal and heavy fuel oil to natural gas, reducing pollution and energy costs.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this week

Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this week

Your key to the world of entertainment: 1Win Kenya app

Your key to the world of entertainment: 1Win Kenya app

Kenya Power urges customers to stock up on tokens ahead of planned system outage

Kenya Power urges customers to stock up on tokens ahead of planned system outage

6 lessons from Dr Naph Macharia on transition from employment to entrepreneurship

6 lessons from Dr Naph Macharia on transition from employment to entrepreneurship

Details of U.S.-Kenya Business Forum's Sh260.8B commitment for economic growth

Details of U.S.-Kenya Business Forum's Sh260.8B commitment for economic growth

Report ranks 10 foreign news networks with flawed coverage of Africa

Report ranks 10 foreign news networks with flawed coverage of Africa

Why golf balls have dimples & other interesting facts about the sport

Why golf balls have dimples & other interesting facts about the sport

Survey unveils 10 foreign news publishers with best coverage of Africa

Survey unveils 10 foreign news publishers with best coverage of Africa

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyans lined up in KRA offices

6 documents you need to file KRA income returns in 2024

President William Ruto with former U.S. Ambassador Kyle McCarter during a past meeting

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Joy Richu, a talented Kenyan designer and illustrator,

Kenyan, Joy Richu, designs Coca-Cola's 1st ever Africa-inspired drink

Second Mountain PR HQ

Second Mountain: Redefining investment opportunities with AI, human expertise