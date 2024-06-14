EPRA announces new fuel prices for June & July

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a reduction in the maximum retail prices for petroleum products in Kenya for the period from June 15, 2024, to July 14, 2024.

This adjustment is in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022.

In this period, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will decrease as follows:

Super Petrol: Sh3.00 per litre Diesel: Sh6.08 per litre Kerosene: Sh5.71 per litre

Applicable Retail Prices in Nairobi

Super Petrol: KShs 189.84 per litre Diesel: KShs 173.10 per litre Kerosene: KShs 163.05 per litre

These prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in compliance with the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

Breakdown of Costs

Landed Cost

Super Petrol: KShs 100.30 per litre Diesel: KShs 92.43 per litre Kerosene: KShs 90.60 per litre

Distribution and Storage Costs

Pipeline Transport: Sh2.58 per litre (for all products) Pipeline Losses: Sh0.07 (Super Petrol), Sh0.06 (Diesel & Kerosene) Depot Losses: Sh0.75 (Super Petrol), Sh0.39 (Diesel), Sh0.37 (Kerosene) Delivery within 40 km of Nairobi: Sh0.54 per litre (for all products) Storage and Distribution: Super Petrol: Sh3.94 per litre Diesel: Sh3.57 per litre Kerosene: KShs 3.55 per litre

Margins

Oil Marketing Companies Margins: Super Petrol: Sh12.39 per litre Diesel: Sh12.36 per litre Kerosene: Sh12.36 per litre

Price Stabilisation Fund

Super Petrol: Sh-2.99 per litre (subsidy) Diesel: Sh1.77 per litre (subsidy) Kerosene: No subsidy

Taxes and Levies

Super Petrol: Sh76.20 per litre Diesel: Sh62.97 per litre Kerosene: Sh56.54 per litre

Components of taxes and levies include:

Excise Duty Road Maintenance Levy Petroleum Development Levy Petroleum Regulatory Levy Railway Development Levy Anti-adulteration Levy Merchant Shipping Levy Import Declaration Fee Value Added Tax (VAT)

Changes in Average Landed Costs

The average landed cost of imported petroleum products has also seen a decrease:

Super Petrol: Decreased by 1.95% from $765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024 to $750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024. Diesel: Decreased by 3.92% from $719.21 per cubic metre to$690.99 per cubic metre. Kerosene: Decreased by 6.84% from $728.97 per cubic metre to $679.14 per cubic metre.

International Trade and Exchange Rates

Kenya imports all its petroleum products in refined form, which are traded in international markets based on a pricing benchmark provided by S&P Global Platts.