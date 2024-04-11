EPRA reveals top 10 petroleum companies in Kenya as demand for fuel drops

The data covered the months from July 2023 to December 2023, which saw the consumption of petroleum products decline by 3% compared to a corresponding period in 2022. This was a sustained drop from 2021.

The consumption of diesel dropped by 5%, while petrol decreased by 4%.

EPRA attributed the drop to suppressed demand by consumers. In that same year, the National Assembly, through the Finance Act 2023, doubled the fuel VAT from 8% to 16%.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trend in domestic petroleum consumption from July 2021 to December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

However, the volumes for jet fuel increased from 384,778.45 cubic metres to 436,913.22.

Despite the drop in local consumption of diesel, EPRA noted an increase in the demand for the product in neighbouring countries which import the product through Kenya.

The highest demand for diesel in Kenya was recorded in August 2023, and the lowest was in November 2023.

The highest demand for petrol was recorded in December 2023 and was attributed to the increase in travel during the festive period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Marketing companies by market share

Vivo Energy Kenya Limited emerged as the market leader with total sales of 1,213,241.81 m³, capturing a significant 22.07% share of the market.

In second place was Total Energies Marketing Kenya Plc, with 817,901.68 m³ of sales and a 14.88% market share.

EPRA explains why petrol prices have hit Sh116 in Nairobi for June 2019 Pulse Live Kenya

Close behind is Rubis Energy Kenya Plc, holding a 14.05% share with 772,317.06 m³ in sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Energy Limited was 3rd with a market share of 7.06%, Be Energy followed with 4.15% and Oryx Energies Kenya 3.25%, Stabex International, 2.74%, Galana Energies 2.62%, Tosha Petroleum 2.3%, and Lake Oil with 2.23% closed the top 10.

Top 10 Oil Marketing Companies in Kenya

Vivo Energy Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 1,213,241.81 m³; Market Share - 22.07% Total Energies Marketing Kenya Plc: Total Sales - 817,901.68 m³; Market Share - 14.88% Rubis Energy Kenya Plc: Total Sales - 772,317.06 m³; Market Share - 14.05% Ola Energy Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 388,018.00 m³; Market Share - 7.06% Be Energy Limited: Total Sales - 228,081.69 m³; Market Share - 4.15% Oryx Energies Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 178,696.44 m³; Market Share - 3.25% Stabex International Ltd: Total Sales - 150,367.00 m³; Market Share - 2.74% Galana Energies Limited: Total Sales - 143,899.39 m³; Market Share - 2.62% Tosha Petroleum (Kenya) Limited: Total Sales - 126,378.89 m³; Market Share - 2.30% Lake Oil Limited: Total Sales - 122,640.84 m³; Market Share - 2.23% Petro Oil Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 118,754.00 m³; Market Share - 2.16% Hass Petroleum Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 98,700.00 m³; Market Share - 1.80% Gapco Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 84,177.20 m³; Market Share - 1.53% Gulf Energy Holdings Limited: Total Sales - 69,640.20 m³; Market Share - 1.27% Fossil Supplies Limited: Total Sales - 66,019.00 m³; Market Share - 1.20% Lexo Energy Kenya Limited: Total Sales - 53,993.65 m³; Market Share - 0.98% Dalbit Petroleum Limited: Total Sales - 53,580.14 m³; Market Share - 0.97% Astrol Petroleum Company Limited: Total Sales - 48,271.94 m³; Market Share - 0.88% Towba Petroleum Company Limited: Total Sales - 46,774.42 m³; Market Share - 0.85% Sahara Energy Limited: Total Sales - 43,521.35 m³; Market Share - 0.79% Others: Total Sales - 671,721.11 m³; Market Share - 12.22%

Electric vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

As of December 2023, EVs constituted 1.62% of vehicles registered that year, with the country planning to reach 5% by 2025.

Pulse Live Kenya

To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and guarantee the establishment of safe reliable, accessible and affordable charging infrastructure, EPRA released the Electric Vehicle Charging & Battery Swapping Infrastructure guidelines in September 2023.