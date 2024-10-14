The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

EPRA announces reduced fuel prices for October - November

Denis Mwangi

The reduction in pump prices is expected to provide much-needed financial relief, particularly as the cost of living has remained high for many Kenyans.

Fuel Pumps
Fuel Pumps
  • EPRA announced a reduction in retail petroleum prices from October 15 to November 14, 2024
  • Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene prices will decrease due to falling global oil prices and exchange rate adjustments
  • Reductions in pump prices include Super Petrol by Sh8.18 per litre, Diesel by Sh3.54 per litre, and Kerosene by Sh6.93 per litre

Recommended articles

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a reduction in retail petroleum prices effective from October 15 to November 14, 2024.

The new rates reflect a substantial decrease in the cost of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene, attributed to falling global oil prices and exchange rate adjustments.

According to a press release from EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, the prices of Super Petrol will reduce by Sh8.18 per litre, Diesel by Sh3.54 per litre, and Kerosene by Sh6.93 per litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nairobi the maximum pump prices are Sh180.66 for Super Petrol, Sh168.06 for Diesel and Sh151.39 for Kerosene.

fuel pump
fuel pump BI Africa

This reduction is largely driven by an 8.59% decline in the landed cost of Super Petrol, which now stands at US$637.70 per cubic metre, down from US$697.62 in August 2024.

Diesel saw a 5.52% decrease, and Kerosene dropped by 6.73%.

The reductions also come as a result of the stabilisation of the USD-Kenya Shilling exchange rate, which plays a critical role in the pricing of imported petroleum products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prices are inclusive of the 16% VAT, in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act of 2020.

EPRA assured Kenyans that the regulations are in place to ensure that importation and related costs are recovered while keeping prices reasonable for consumers.

This move is aimed at protecting both consumers and investors within the energy and petroleum sectors.

READ: EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

Fuel pump
Fuel pump Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The reduction in pump prices is expected to provide much-needed financial relief, particularly as the cost of living has remained high for many Kenyans.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

EPRA announces reduced fuel prices for October - November

EPRA announces reduced fuel prices for October - November

From U.S. Army to app developer: Charles Thuo and his unique solution for importers

From U.S. Army to app developer: Charles Thuo and his unique solution for importers

CBK approves launch of JPMorgan Chase office in Kenya

CBK approves launch of JPMorgan Chase office in Kenya

Staying sharp while growing wide: How Flutterwave handles expansion

Staying sharp while growing wide: How Flutterwave handles expansion

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

How much you’ll pay in taxes when importing a vehicle worth Sh2.3M into Kenya

How much you’ll pay in taxes when importing a vehicle worth Sh2.3M into Kenya

Ratan Tata's profile: Acquiring Magadi Soda, piloting business jet & donating 65% earnings

Ratan Tata's profile: Acquiring Magadi Soda, piloting business jet & donating 65% earnings

KRA to monitor M-Pesa paybills for tax evasion with new ETR system

KRA to monitor M-Pesa paybills for tax evasion with new ETR system

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ASUS Zenbook S 14

ASUS Zenbook S 14 2024: High performance meets portability, sleek design, efficiency

Sugar in supermarket shelves

Gov't tightens grip on sugar packers with new rules

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

Bavaria Smalt partners with Eliud Kipchoge to launch new malt-based soft drink

Apexloads founder Charles Thuo recently retired from service as a Combat Engineer in the United States Army

From U.S. Army to app developer: Charles Thuo and his unique solution for importers