Features of SGR's new premium coaches whose tickets cost Sh20K & Sh12K

- KRS has introduced a new premium class service on the Nairobi-Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway
- The premium class ticket costs Sh20,000 for a return and Sh12,000 for a one-way ticket
- Amenities in the premium class include a lactation station, baby-changing rooms, and electrical recliner seats
In addition to the premium class introduction, KRC has made significant improvements to the economy-class coaches.
Commuters using the Nairobi-Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train can now enjoy a luxurious travel experience with the introduction of a new premium class service.
The Transport Ministry has announced that a return premium class ticket will cost Sh20,000, while a one-way ticket in the coaches is priced at Sh12,000.
New executive coaches unveiled
Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar revealed that four soon-to-be-launched coaches had been received from China at the Mombasa port.
These executive coaches come with various amenities designed to enhance passenger comfort and convenience.
Among the standout features are a lactation station and baby-changing rooms, catering to the needs of families travelling with young children.
Passengers in the premium class will benefit from electrical recliner seats that can rotate, allowing them to choose their preferred travel direction.
Additionally, these seats are equipped with both cable and wireless charging points, ensuring that travellers can keep their devices powered throughout the journey.
Enhanced accessibility and comfort
The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has also prioritised accessibility in the new coaches.
One of the coaches has been specifically designed for the elderly and people with disabilities, featuring roomier toilets and assistive equipment.
This initiative underscores KRC's commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all passengers have a comfortable travel experience.
Refreshing economy class
In addition to the premium class introduction, KRC has made significant improvements to the economy-class coaches.
Previously, travellers sat facing each other, but the new layout will see passengers in both columns facing either the departing station or the destination station.
This change aims to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable journey for economy-class passengers.
The refreshed economy-class coaches will also offer enhanced amenities, including four charging stations per seating arrangement, a baby-changing area, foldout tray tables, and seat pockets.
These upgrades reflect KRC's dedication to improving the overall travel experience for all passengers.
Meeting increased demand
To address the growing demand for SGR services, KRC has acquired a new power car capable of carrying 20 coaches.
This addition will increase the capacity to carry more passengers between Nairobi and Mombasa, ensuring that the railway service can meet the needs of its users.