ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans travelling between Nairobi and Mombasa using the SGR are among most affected by the new prices

Madaraka Express passenger train
Madaraka Express passenger train

Kenya Railways has announced a fare adjustment for several of its services, including the Madaraka Express Passenger Service, Madaraka Express Commuter Service, Nairobi Commuter Rail Service, Kisumu Safari Train, and Nanyuki Safari Train.

In a notice on November 1, Kenya Railways said the fare adjustment, necessitated by changes in the energy and petroleum sector, will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The increase in fuel prices has significantly impacted the operational costs of Kenya Railways, prompting the need for this fare adjustment.

Customers making advance purchases for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service will notice adjusted fares as of November 1, 2023, considering the advance ticket purchasing window of 60 days.

Passengers waiting to board the SGR
Passengers waiting to board the SGR Pulse Live Kenya

One of the most notable changes is the increase in the ticket price from Nairobi to Mombasa for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service.

The economy class fare has been raised from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500, while the first-class ticket now costs Sh4,500, up from Sh3,000.

For Kenyans traveling from Nairobi to various destinations, here are some of the new prices:

First Class:

  • Nairobi - Mombasa: Sh4,500
  • Nairobi - Mariakani: Sh4,310
  • Nairobi - Miasenyi: Sh3,680
  • Nairobi - Voi: Sh3,200.00
  • Nairobi - Mtito Andei: Sh2,240.00
  • Nairobi - Kibwezi: Sh1,820.00
  • Nairobi - Emali: Sh1,190.00
  • Nairobi - Athi River: Sh180

Economy Class:

  • Nairobi - Mombasa: Sh1,500.00
  • Nairobi - Mariakani: Sh1,410.00
  • Nairobi - Miasenyi: Sh1,350.00
  • Nairobi - Voi: Sh1,050.00
  • Nairobi - Mtito Andei: Sh740.00
  • Nairobi - Kibwezi: Sh600.00
  • Nairobi - Emali: Sh390.00
  • Nairobi - Athi River: Sh90.00

Kenya Railway said it recognizes the impact of this fare adjustment on its customers and assured them that it is a measure taken to ensure the continued sustainability of its services.

The company encouraged customers to plan accordingly for the revised fares that will be in effect from the beginning of next year.

