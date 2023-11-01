Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

In a notice on November 1, Kenya Railways said the fare adjustment, necessitated by changes in the energy and petroleum sector, will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The increase in fuel prices has significantly impacted the operational costs of Kenya Railways, prompting the need for this fare adjustment.

Customers making advance purchases for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service will notice adjusted fares as of November 1, 2023, considering the advance ticket purchasing window of 60 days.

Pulse Live Kenya

One of the most notable changes is the increase in the ticket price from Nairobi to Mombasa for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service.

The economy class fare has been raised from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500, while the first-class ticket now costs Sh4,500, up from Sh3,000.

For Kenyans traveling from Nairobi to various destinations, here are some of the new prices:

First Class:

Nairobi - Mombasa: Sh4,500

Nairobi - Mariakani: Sh4,310

Nairobi - Miasenyi: Sh3,680

Nairobi - Voi: Sh3,200.00

Nairobi - Mtito Andei: Sh2,240.00

Nairobi - Kibwezi: Sh1,820.00

Nairobi - Emali: Sh1,190.00

Nairobi - Athi River: Sh180

Economy Class:

Nairobi - Mombasa: Sh1,500.00

Nairobi - Mariakani: Sh1,410.00

Nairobi - Miasenyi: Sh1,350.00

Nairobi - Voi: Sh1,050.00

Nairobi - Mtito Andei: Sh740.00

Nairobi - Kibwezi: Sh600.00

Nairobi - Emali: Sh390.00

Nairobi - Athi River: Sh90.00

Kenya Railway said it recognizes the impact of this fare adjustment on its customers and assured them that it is a measure taken to ensure the continued sustainability of its services.

The company encouraged customers to plan accordingly for the revised fares that will be in effect from the beginning of next year.

