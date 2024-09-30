Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

Tech companies are increasingly venturing into the electric vehicle (EV) market, driven by a combination of technological advancements, consumer demand for sustainable transportation, and strategic diversifications in response to market pressures.
Among the electric vehicles spotted in Kenya are the Skyworth EV and Avatr 11 which has links to Huawei
Back in Kenya, the country is making significant strides in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), driven by government initiatives, growing public interest, and the establishment of local manufacturing capabilities.
As of late 2023, there are over 1,350 electric vehicles registered in Kenya, with motorbikes making up 62% of this total.
The number of motorcycle registrations has doubled in the last five years, reflecting a growing acceptance of electric mobility solutions among consumers.
Despite these numbers, EVs accounted for only 1.62% of the total vehicle registrations in December 2023, with a goal to reach 5% by 2025.
As many continue to dabble in the world of EVs, some are placing their bets on tech companies that have recently ventures in to the automobile world, from TV manufactures and smartphone companies.
Some examples of such EVs include the Skyworth EV and Avatar 11.
Skyworth EVs are produced by Skyworth Auto. Skyworth Auto is part of the broader Skyworth Group, a major player in electronics.
The Avatr 11 is an electric vehicle produced by Avatr Technology, a brand formed through a collaboration between Changan Automobile, CATL, and Huawei.
While Huawei is not a shareholder in Avatr Technology, it plays a crucial role in developing the vehicle's technology, including autonomous driving systems and connectivity features.