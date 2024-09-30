The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Among the electric vehicles spotted in Kenya are the Skyworth EV and Avatr 11 which has links to Huawei

Skyworth SUV
Skyworth SUV

Tech companies are increasingly venturing into the electric vehicle (EV) market, driven by a combination of technological advancements, consumer demand for sustainable transportation, and strategic diversifications in response to market pressures.

Back in Kenya, the country is making significant strides in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), driven by government initiatives, growing public interest, and the establishment of local manufacturing capabilities.

As of late 2023, there are over 1,350 electric vehicles registered in Kenya, with motorbikes making up 62% of this total.

The number of motorcycle registrations has doubled in the last five years, reflecting a growing acceptance of electric mobility solutions among consumers.

Despite these numbers, EVs accounted for only 1.62% of the total vehicle registrations in December 2023, with a goal to reach 5% by 2025.

READ: Inside Kenya Power's plan to splash Sh258 million towards e-mobility

As many continue to dabble in the world of EVs, some are placing their bets on tech companies that have recently ventures in to the automobile world, from TV manufactures and smartphone companies.

Some examples of such EVs include the Skyworth EV and Avatar 11.

Skyworth EVs are produced by Skyworth Auto. Skyworth Auto is part of the broader Skyworth Group, a major player in electronics.

Skyworth SUV
Skyworth SUV Skyworth SUV Pulse Live Kenya

The Avatr 11 is an electric vehicle produced by Avatr Technology, a brand formed through a collaboration between Changan Automobile, CATL, and Huawei.

While Huawei is not a shareholder in Avatr Technology, it plays a crucial role in developing the vehicle's technology, including autonomous driving systems and connectivity features.

Avatr 11
Avatr 11 Avatr 11 Pulse Live Kenya
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi SU7 Xiaomi SU7 Pulse Live Kenya
Sony-Honda's Afeela
Sony-Honda's Afeela Sony-Honda's Afeela Pulse Live Kenya
Foxtron Model B
Foxtron Model B Foxtron Model B Pulse Live Kenya
Huawei-backed Aito M7 electric vehicles.
Huawei-backed Aito M7 electric vehicles. Huawei-backed Aito M7 electric vehicles. Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

